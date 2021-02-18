Johnson // Becker, PLLC Reports Stacy Hauer Appointed To Plaintiffs' Executive Committee Of Elmiron MDL For Elmiron Lawsuits

Stacy Hauer, partner at Johnson // Becker, PLLC, has been appointed by the Honorable Judge Brian Martinotti of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey to the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee ("PEC") of the recently formed MDL for Elmiron lawsuits and patients who experienced vision injuries following their use of the drug, Elmiron.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is pleased to announce Stacy Hauer, a partner at Johnson // Becker, PLLC, has been appointed to the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee ("PEC") of the recently formed Elmiron MDL. The Elmiron MDL is centralized before the Honorable Judge Brian Martinotti of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey in MDL 2973 : In re Elmiron (Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium) Products Liability Litigation, 2:20-md-02973-BRM-ESK. On February 16, 2021, Judge Martinotti issued Case Management Order 4, appointing Ms. Hauer to the PEC.

The Elmiron MDL involves the drug Elmiron, known as pentosan polysulfide sodium. Elmiron is marketed by Janssen Pharmaceuticals, a member of the Johnson & Johnson family, to treat interstitial cystitis. Plaintiffs in those lawsuits allege damage to their retinas as a result of exposure to the drug, which is associated with permanent vision loss.

Ms. Hauer's experience makes her well suited for this position. Prior to law school, Ms. Hauer received her Master's degree in Medicinal Chemistry from the University of Minnesota through the College of Pharmacy. Ms. Hauer has been appointed by various state and federal courts to leadership teams during the last twenty years of her practice and she looks forward to continued representation of plaintiffs is this MDL as well.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide plaintiff's law firm with experience representing injured men and women in lawsuits against pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Johnson // Becker represents several individuals in Elmiron lawsuits who allege they have suffered permanent vision loss or eye damage after use of the drug Elmiron, including more than 50 cases filed in the Elmiron MDL.

