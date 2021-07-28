Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Lawsuit In Seattle Federal Court After Bella Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries

The lawsuit alleges that Sensio, Inc. the manufacturer of the Bella pressure cookers, has misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 350 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Ms. Lisa Doyle in the Western District of Washington, Seattle, alleging that Sensio, Inc., the manufacturer of the Bella pressure cookers, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

Ms. Doyle 's pressure cooker exploded while under pressure on May 24, 2018. As a result of the explosion, Mr. Doyle sustained severe thermal burn injuries to her face. According to the Complaint, Bella pressure cookers are marketed as having a "safety features" which are supposed to prevent the lid of the pressure cooker from being removed until all the pressure is released. However, Ms. Doyle alleges that the Bella pressure cooker contain defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure, causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Michael K. Johnson, Kenneth W. Pearson and Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.

Michael K. Johnson is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Michael, Ken and Adam exclusively handle injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

To learn more about Johnson // Becker 's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation case review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

