Johnson // Becker, PLLC Files Lawsuit In New York Federal Court Against Fagor After Defective EZ Lock Pressure Cooker Causes Injuries

The pressure cooker lawsuit alleges Fenca America. Inc (previously operating as Fagor America, Inc.), the manufacturer of the Fagor EZ Lock Pressure Cooker, has misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm represents over 300 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers. Johnson // Becker filed this Complaint in New York Federal Court on behalf of Mirsada Muratovic, alleging that Fenca America. Inc (previously operating as Fagor America, Inc.), the manufacturer of the Fagor EZ Lock pressure cookers, misrepresented the safety of its pressure cookers.

According to the Complaint, the incident occurred as a result of the failure of the pressure cooker 's touted "features," which supposedly include a Safety Valve and a Safety Window and are supposed to prevent the unit from both building pressure if the lid is not closed properly and from being opened if the unit is under pressure. However, the Plaintiff alleges that the EZ Lock pressure cooker contains defects which allow unsuspecting consumers to remove the lid while the cooker is still under pressure causing the scalding hot contents to be projected from the unit.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products. To learn more about Johnson // Becker 's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation Fagor pressure cooker explosion lawsuit review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/product-liability/pressure-cooker-lawsuit/, or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

