Johnson & Johnson To Host Virtual Medical Devices Update

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Report will hold a virtual Medical Devices Update for the investment community on Thursday, November 19, 2020, in which leadership will focus on the Company's differentiated and competitive platforms across digital surgery and provide franchise and innovation highlights across the Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies.

"We look forward to providing an update on the strength of our Medical Devices business and how we are positioning ourselves for long-term success through meaningful innovation that will continue to make a difference for patients around the world," said Ashley McEvoy, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices, Johnson & Johnson.

The Update will include:

Franchise exhibits, available for viewing anytime after 4:30 p.m. ET on November 18, 2020 :

on : Orthopaedics, Surgery, Interventional Solutions and Vision franchise and innovation highlights

General session on November 19, 2020 beginning at 10 a.m. ET and scheduled to end at approximately 12:30 p.m. ET :

beginning at and scheduled to end at approximately : Opening remarks from Ashley McEvoy , Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices, Johnson & Johnson

, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Chairman, Medical Devices, Johnson & Johnson

A review of the Company's digital strategy and capabilities



Two live Q&A sessions, including one with select Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies clinical experts leading our digital strategy, followed by a session with members of our Medical Devices leadership team

The franchise exhibits and general session will showcase many distinguished leaders from across Johnson & Johnson, including:

Frederic H. Moll , * MD, Chief Development Officer, Medical Devices

, * MD, Chief Development Officer, Medical Devices William N. Hait , † MD, PhD, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson External Innovation

, † MD, PhD, Global Head, Johnson & Johnson External Innovation Avrum Spira , ‡ MD, MSc., Global Head, Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson

, ‡ MD, MSc., Global Head, Lung Cancer Initiative at Johnson & Johnson Peter Schulam , § MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Medical Devices

, § MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Medical Devices Peter Shen , ¶ PhD, Global Head, Research & Development, Medical Devices

Additional leaders from the Company and an external key opinion leader will also participate in the event to provide their perspectives throughout the presentations and exhibits.

Those planning to attend the virtual event can register at jnjmdupdate.virtualsession.events.

A replay of the event will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the jnj.com website by the end of the day on November 19, 2020.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe good health is the foundation of vibrant lives, thriving communities and forward progress. That's why, for more than 133 years, we have aimed to keep people well at every age and every stage of life. Today, as the world's largest and most broadly based healthcare company, we are committed to using our reach and size for good. We strive to improve access and affordability, create healthier communities, and put a healthy mind, body and environment within reach of everyone, everywhere. We are blending our heart, science and ingenuity to profoundly change the trajectory of health for humanity.

* Frederic Moll is an employee of Auris Health, Inc., which was acquired by Ethicon, Inc. in 2019 † William Hait is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Innovation, LLC ‡ Avrum Spira is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Enterprise Innovation, Inc. § Peter Schulam is an employee of Johnson & Johnson ¶ Peter Shen is an employee of Johnson & Johnson

Note to Investors Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things: future operating and financial performance, product development, market position and business strategy. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: economic factors, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product research and development, including uncertainty of clinical success and obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success for new and existing products; challenges to patents; the impact of patent expirations; the ability of the company to successfully execute strategic plans; the impact of business combinations and divestitures; manufacturing difficulties or delays, internally or within the supply chain; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; significant adverse litigation or government action, including related to product liability claims; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including tax laws and global healthcare reforms; trends toward healthcare cost containment; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of healthcare products and services; financial instability of international economies and legal systems and sovereign risk; and increased scrutiny of the healthcare industry by government agencies. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in the company's most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-to-host-virtual-medical-devices-update-301167855.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson