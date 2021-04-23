Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health Reveals New Skin Health Research At American Academy Of Dermatology VMX 2021

SKILLMAN, N.J., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health will present new research including among the first of its kind study on restorative skincare for cancer patients, new advances in multicultural skincare, the emotional impact of acne, and more to the world's leading dermatologists at the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Virtual Meeting Experience (VMX) April 23-25, 2021. A total of 16 posters will be presented at this year's conference, including three oral presentations.

"At Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, we pride ourselves on developing innovative solutions through next-generation science for healthier skin," said Caroline Tillett, Global Head R&D, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. "Over the past year, we made substantial advancements in critical research programs that will support major consumer health needs. Our new research with cancer patients, acne sufferers, and diverse communities demonstrates our unwavering commitment to provide skincare options across the spectrum of skin types, tones, and needs."

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health will be presenting three oral presentations at the AAD VMX 2021:

Presentation #26630: The Role of Skin Barrier in Cutaneous Adverse Drug Reactions in Oncology Therapy and the Benefit of Topical Emollients

Presentation #26634: Insights into the Mechanisms of EGFRi-induced Cutaneous Adverse Drug Reactions From Functional Phospho-proteomic and Transcriptomic Data

Presentation #27031: Sunscreens Designed and Validated by Consumers to be "Invisible on All Skin Tones"

"Cancer patients undergoing treatment frequently report negative skin-related side effects such as xerosis and pruritus, or dry skin and itch, yet there are few studies evaluating potential remedies," said Dr. Georgios Stamatas, Research Associate Director and Fellow, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. "Our deep knowledge of the therapeutic benefits of oat led us to believe an Avena Sativa (Oat) daily skincare regimen can help replenish the skin barrier in cancer patients who experience xerosis and pruritus due to systemic oncological treatment. We are excited to share the results of this study at AAD in the coming days."

"Sun protection, including sunscreen, is vital for everyone to protect their skin from sun damage and help prevent skin cancer. However, a common misconception is that Black and Brown communities do not benefit from sunscreen," said Barbara Green, Senior Director, Skin Health Translational Science, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health. "We formulated products specifically to be invisible on the skin while feeling weightless and breathable. We are looking forward to presenting results of a one-week consumer experience study of 160 consumers representing all Fitzpatrick skin types and ethnicities equally."

Through its rigorous scientific process, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health brings leading skincare products to consumers and healthcare professionals worldwide. Its recent skincare innovations include: Neutrogena's patented Rapid Firming Peptide Contour Lift Cream, which features a proprietary matrix-building dipeptide that reduces the look of fine lines and specifically targets five anti-sagging markers in the skin; Aveeno's Restorative Skin Therapy line, a three-step regimen clinically proven effective on xerosis and pruritus in adult oncology patients; and new Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense sunscreens reported to be "invisible on all skin tones."

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health poster presentations at the meeting include:

Poster #27891: Safety and Efficacy of an Avena Sativa (Oat) Skin Care Regimen for Therapy Related Xerosis and Pruritus in Adult Oncology Patients Undergoing Systemic Cancer Treatments

Poster #25399: A 1% Colloidal Oatmeal OTC Cream is Clinically Effective for the Management of Mild to Moderate Atopic Dermatitis in African American Children

Poster #25789: Profiling Acne Sufferers: From Acne Types/Severity to Impact on Personal and Social Life

Poster #27027: Mitigation of Damage Induced by Environmental Pollution by Feverfew Extract

Poster #27892: Tolerance and Effectiveness of a Gel Cream Containing Oat and Feverfew on Capsaicin Sting-Positive Dry Sensitive Skin

Poster #27893: An Advanced Oil Composition Containing Stabilized Retinol With Enhanced Bioactivity

Poster #27885: An Optimized Formulation of Retinol With a Specific Sensory Profile Upregulates Anti-Aging Biomarkers for Both Prevention and Rejuvenation of the Skin

Poster #27884: A Multi-Center Clinical Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Tolerance of a Benzoyl Peroxide and Retinol Regimen in the Treatment of Mild to Moderate Acne Vulgaris

Poster #27886: Optimized Delivery of a Novel Acetyl Dipeptide Provides Clinical and Consumer Perceivable Benefits to Antiaging Attributes of the Lower Face, including Firming and Jawline Contour

Poster #27887: Skin Exfoliation with Low Concentrations of Alpha Hydroxy Acids and Poly Hydroxy Acids when Incorporated into Wash-off or Leave-on Products Using a Novel Abbreviated Model to Measure Cell Turnover Rate

Poster #26619: Appropriateness of a Novel, Low pH, 2% Polyhydroxy Acid Facial Cleanser for Patients with Dry and Sensitive Skin

Poster #27890: Chelation Properties Demonstrated by a Novel Analytical Method Help Elucidate Polyhydroxy Acids Benefits for Environmental Oxidative Stress and Pigmentation

Poster #28140: How a Lotion with Prebiotic Yeast Extract Regulates the Environmental Aggressors Impact on the Skin Microbiome

About the Consumer Health business of Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, we are driven to improve the personal health of people everywhere. Our differentiated portfolio of iconic brands, including Tylenol®, Zarbee's®, Neutrogena®, Aveeno®, Listerine®, OGX®, and Johnson's®, delivers life-enhancing, first-to-market innovation. By combining the power of science with meaningful human insights and digital-first thinking, we help more than 1.2 billion people live healthier lives every day, from their very first day.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-consumer-health-reveals-new-skin-health-research-at-american-academy-of-dermatology-vmx-2021-301275815.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson