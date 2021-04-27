John Wayne Howard Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Wayne Howard is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his outstanding achievements in the legal field and his professional excellence with JW Howard Attorneys Ltd.

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Wayne Howard is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Attorney for his outstanding achievements in the legal field and his professional excellence with JW Howard Attorneys Ltd.

JW Howard/Attorneys, a boutique business litigation law firm, has established its laudable reputation for its success in corporate litigation since its founding in 1979. Well-respected litigators, John W. Howard and Michelle Volk utilize their extensive knowledge of corporate law and governance to provide a steady hand to corporations that find themselves in business disputes. As counsel to some of San Diego's largest companies, the law firm offers a wide range of legal services to businesses of all industries. The office is located in the Bank of America Tower in the center of the financial district in Downtown San Diego.

Attorney John W. Howard, a corporate and business litigator for 41 years, has garnered a commendable reputation for his success at trial and in his ability to short-circuit major lawsuits through the use of early motions. He has handled more than one hundred cases through trial, mediation, arbitration, and dismissal throughout his career. In his current capacity, Mr. Howard brings a valuable repertoire of expertise in corporate transactional and litigation to corporate governance, negotiating and drafting contracts and addressing corporate and regulatory compliance issues at JW Howard Attorneys Ltd. Since returning to private practice in 1995, he has assisted dozens of companies in creating structures that prevent claims; efficiently litigating those that cannot be avoided and negotiating protective agreements.

A graduate of the University of California San Diego, Mr. Howard received a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy in 1971. His law career began after he obtained a Doctor of Jurisprudence at California Western School of Law in 1976. To further his studies, Mr. Howard completed postgraduate coursework at San Diego Inn of Court and Hastings College of Law at the University of California, followed by a program of instruction for lawyers at Harvard University Law School. Since then, he was admitted to practice law by the California and Colorado Bar Associations, the U.S. District Court of Southern, Eastern, and Northern Districts of California, the U.S. Supreme Court of the United States, the U.S. District Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth and D.C. Circuits and the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

From 1986 to 1995, Mr. Howard excelled as the general counsel of one of San Diego's largest and most successful privately held companies. Among his exemplary contributions, he has utilized his expert litigation skills to implement loss mitigation and insurance programs that resulted in reducing claims and preventing litigation, as well as reducing insurance costs and fees to outside lawyers by more than one million dollars.

Remaining abreast of the latest developments in his field, Mr. Howard maintains active memberships with the American Bar Association, the California State Bar Association, the American Corporate Counsel Association, and the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles. He is also the former two-time chairperson of the Superior Court Committee of the San Diego County Bar Association.

To learn more, please visit https://jwhowardattorneys.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green , 516-825-5634 pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-wayne-howard-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301278271.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who