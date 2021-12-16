John Stefanek Joins Korn Ferry As Senior Client Partner

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that John Stefanek has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Global Technology Markets and Technology Officers Practice.

Korn Ferry (KFY) - Get Korn Ferry Report today announced that John Stefanek has joined the firm as a senior client partner in the Global Technology Markets and Technology Officers Practice. He is based in the firm's Chicago office.

Stefanek joins Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm where he served in the Technology Officers, Healthcare Services, and Private Equity practices. During this time, Stefanek collaborated closely with clients to identify and recruit leaders in transformational roles, helping organizations deliver long-term, sustained growth. His experience spans across organizations in the consumer services, digital, industrial distribution, healthcare services, healthcare technology and ecommerce industries as well as serving private equity firms and their portfolio companies.

Stefanek started his career working for another international executive search firm where he focused on leadership roles across the technology, telecommunications, industrial, healthcare and retail sectors.

"John will add tremendous value to Korn Ferry, bringing his deep technology industry experience and a successful track record in recruiting talented executives who make an impact," said Tarun Inuganti, Managing Partner, North American Technology Markets & Global Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry. "John's relationships, passion and expertise navigating today's complex talent and leadership issues will be a great fit for our clients and the firm."

Stefanek holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance from the University of Dayton.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211216005036/en/