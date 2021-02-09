John Pigott, Former VP Of Allscripts' Payer And Life Sciences Division, Joins Innovaccer

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, has welcomed John Pigott "JP" to the payer and life sciences sales team as its Managing Director. Innovaccer has a comprehensive suite of solutions for payers across Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial lines of business. JP will enable the company to identify and engage payer prospects and ensure their needs for the provider and member engagement, cost and utilization management, and compliance are fulfilled.

At the Payer and Life Sciences Division (Veradigm) of Allscripts, JP led expansion strategies to broaden the company's scope and scale. He drove the division's growth from $20 million in 2013 to $180 million in 2018, creating new client relationships with large U.S. health plans and pharmaceutical companies. At Innovaccer, he will leverage his rich experience to address the critical data challenges faced by payer organizations.

"Value-based care is the future of U.S. healthcare," explained JP. "Payers must seize the opportunity to play a critical role in enabling high-quality, affordable healthcare by fostering collaboration among stakeholders across the care continuum. By going beyond traditional payer-centered levers with an integrated approach that empowers both providers and members and addresses data challenges, payers can meet critical needs across the healthcare value chain. I am excited to be a part of Innovaccer's payer business, which focuses on driving more collaboration and connectivity among payers, providers, and members to create aligned incentives and greater performance."

Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer, remarked, "Payers had to navigate through some significant changes in the past year. With the ongoing pandemic and the upcoming deadline for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' rule on Interoperability and Patient Access, health plans need to modify their strategies. At Innovaccer, we offer payer organizations a suite of solutions that meet their most important needs. JP's experience and extensive knowledge of the healthcare payer market will enable us to help our payer customers achieve improved financial performance and, most importantly, drive better health outcomes for their members."

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The company is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in Population Health Management and #1 customer-rated vendor by Blackbook. Using its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer unifies patient records and leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and facilitate whole-person care. Its solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers, and life sciences companies. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600M in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.

