John Mills Joins Jones Walker

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Walker LLP announced today that John Mills joined the firm as a partner in the Litigation Practice Group in the Atlanta office.

John represents clients in a wide range of matters, with an emphasis on corporate workouts and restructuring. His legal practice focuses on business disputes, the sale and acquisition of distressed assets, corporate bankruptcy, and debtor and creditor rights litigation. He regularly advises secured and unsecured creditors, debtors, and other parties on issues such as corporate reorganization, debtor-in-possession financing, and the sale and acquisition of distressed assets.

With 30 years of experience in the legal field, John is an active leader in and member of several legal and industry organizations, and has previously served as chair of the Bankruptcy Section of the Atlanta Bar Association. He is also an author on numerous topics related to bankruptcy litigation and appeals, such as employment and compensation of professionals in bankruptcy matters, venue issues, committee representation, franchisor/franchisee issues, tax compliance, and the impact of Ponzi schemes in bankruptcy cases, and he has created and presented seminars and lawyer training sessions on bankruptcy matters.

"We are proud to have John join our Atlanta office. His extensive legal experience and leadership will be an asset to Jones Walker and our clients," said Bill Hines, Managing Partner of Jones Walker.

John has provided pro bono legal counsel and worked toward the development of programs that serve individuals and organizations that may otherwise be unable to afford legal representation. In recognition of this work, John has received awards from the Los Angeles Free Clinic, the Atlanta Bar Association, and the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta.

John earned his JD from Emory University Law School and served as editor-in-chief of the Emory Bankruptcy Developments Journal while in law school. He is admitted to practice in California, Georgia, and New York.

About Jones Walker Jones Walker LLP ( joneswalker.com) is among the largest 120 law firms in the United States. With offices in Alabama, Arizona, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, and Texas, we serve local, regional, national, and international business interests. The firm is committed to providing a comprehensive range of legal services to major multinational, public and private corporations, Fortune® 500 companies, money center banks, worldwide insurers, and emerging companies doing business in the United States and abroad.

