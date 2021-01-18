John McHutchison Joins The Board Of Evox Therapeutics

OXFORD, England, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evox Therapeutics Ltd ("Evox" or the "Company"), a leading exosome therapeutics company, today announces that John McHutchison has joined its Board of Directors. John will be joining the Board as the representative for Oxford Sciences Innovation (OSI), one of the Company's major shareholders. John is a highly experienced life sciences executive, with expertise across multiple therapeutic areas, particularly infectious diseases and diseases of the liver and gastrointestinal tract.

John is currently Chief Executive Officer and President of Assembly Biosciences, a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to advancing novel therapeutics to improve treatment options for hepatitis B virus worldwide. Prior to this, he spent nine years at Gilead Sciences, where most recently he was Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research & Development. At Gilead he led the organization in the successful filing of numerous New Drug Applications (NDAs) and supplemental label updates across multiple therapeutic areas. Before this, he held various positions at Duke University Medical Center. John received his degrees in medicine and surgery from the University of Melbourne in Australia and in 2018 was recognized as an Officer of the Order of Australia for his distinguished service to medical research.

Dr Antonin de Fougerolles, Chief Executive Officer of Evox, commented:

"We are delighted to have John join our Board of Directors. He has significant relevant experience in developing new products, particularly related to diseases of the liver. I am confident that this expertise will be invaluable as we look to advance our exosome therapeutics into the clinic and enter the next stage of growth."

Commenting on his appointment, John McHutchison said:

"I'm very pleased to be joining the Board of Evox. The Company's exosome-based platform is highly exciting and has incredible potential - I look forward to working with the rest of the team to help advance their product pipeline into the clinic."

About Evox Therapeutics

Evox Therapeutics is a privately held, Oxford-based biotechnology company focused on harnessing and engineering the natural delivery capabilities of extracellular vesicles, known as exosomes, to develop an entirely new class of therapeutics. Backed by leading life sciences venture capital groups and supported by a comprehensive intellectual property portfolio, Evox's mission is to positively impact human health by creating novel exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of various severe diseases with limited options for patients and their families. Evox uses its proprietary DeliverEX ™ technology to modify exosomes using various molecular engineering, drug loading, and targeting strategies to facilitate targeted drug delivery to organs of interest, including the brain and the central nervous system. Exosome-based drugs have the potential to address some of the limitations of protein, antibody and nucleic acid-based therapies by enabling delivery to cells and tissues that are currently out of reach using other drug delivery technologies, and Evox is leading the development within this emerging therapeutic space.

For further information visit: www.evoxtherapeutics.com.

About Oxford Sciences Innovation

Oxford Sciences Innovation is a leading science and technology business. We ensure Oxford's world-leading science moves out of the laboratory and onto the global stage. In partnership with the University of Oxford, OSI creates fundamental technology companies, built on science. We match scientists with experienced entrepreneurs and patient capital to turn idea to impact, discovery to company. We invest in Life Sciences, Deep Tech, Healthtech, AI and Software to create companies taking on challenges like diagnosis and treatment of disease and cancer, hyper resolution microscopy, renewable energy, drones, nuclear fusion and quantum computing. Founded in 2015, we've raised over £600M of evergreen capital, building on Oxford's renowned research legacy, to create a leading science and technology ecosystem and home for entrepreneurs.

