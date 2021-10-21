John King Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

ARGYLE, Texas, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John King is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Executive for his excellent work in the Healthcare industry while at Vital Care Infusion and Kroger Specialty Pharmacies.

John King is currently serving as the Executive Vice President of Sales & Ops for Vital Care Infusion Services. He recently served as the Senior Vice President of Sales at Kroger Specialty Pharmacy. Mr. King is a seasoned Senior Sales Executive with a demonstrated knowledge of strategic sales models, building strong sales teams and innovative marketing strategies, therapeutic market development, and exceptional customer service.

To achieve his education, Mr. King attended Texas Tech University - Rawls College of Business starting in 1993, earning his Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing in 1999. He worked full-time throughout college, supporting his educational journey entirely on his own. He studied Marketing, Advertising, and Mass Communications while being very involved in college life. Mr. King was a member of the Marketing Association, Sigma Phi Epsilon, the Accounting Society, the Leadership Class, the Interfraternity Council, and Intramural Athletics.

In 1999, Mr. King took on a role as a Sales Professional for Physician Sales & Services, moving to Sanofi-Aventis Dermik Labs in 2000 in an Executive Sales Professional role. Mr. King became the Professional Territory Manager at Medicis from 2009-2013, and then moved to a Senior Sales and Marketing Representative for Total Life Care Pharmacy. Beginning in 2014, Mr. King served Regional Sales Director at TLCRx, which later was bought by the Kroger Co.

In his current role as Executive Vice President of Sales & Operations at Vital Care Infusion, Mr. King is tasked with growing the entire Infusion network. Prior to Vital Care Infusion, he spent his time as the Senior Vice President of Sales at Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, where Mr. King built strong teams and created effective strategies to grow both revenues and referrals. He has a background in Specialty Pharmacy Management and Pharmaceutical Sales proven by over 20 years of working in small and large team environments. In other job roles, he worked as a Sales Training Coordinator, Targeting and Routing Specialist, and in Managed Care Development.

He has worked in Dermatology Sales & Training, as well as working as a Meeting Facilitator. Mr. King spent nearly ten years at Dermik Labs, a pharmaceutical production and distribution company. The company distributes topical and oral products for dermatology, which treats a diverse array of skin conditions, including acne, dermatitis, rosacea, and many more. Spending over ten years in the field of Dermatology, Mr. King focused on acne disease, psoriasis, and treated a wide range of other skin conditions and skin cancers.

Kroger is one of the world's largest retail stores, with more than 2,800 stores throughout 35 states. Annual sales total more than $120 billion. Kroger Specialty Pharmacies are dedicated to serving their communities, helping people with chronic illnesses who require individualized complex care, including autoimmune disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, cystic fibrosis, multiple sclerosis, growth hormone deficiency, HIV/AIDS, and transplant patients. Using staff members with years of experience, they are proud to provide a caring patient experience based on specialized clinical knowledge. Kroger Specialty Pharmacies have high standards for personalized total life care programs, and administrative excellence. Vital Care Infusion is the largest franchise Infusion business in Nation. With over 60 Franchise locations in 2 dozen states, Vital Care is a leader in the Infusion Community. Vital Care is supported by specialists in pharmacy, nursing, quality management, franchise development, and revenue cycle management. Vital Care is dedicated to helping patients heal in every possible way throughout numerous difficult disease states, with individual and specialized treatment. The company has continued to grow since it's humble beginnings in 1986.

As he looks to the future, Mr. King would like to run a healthcare organization that focuses on improving society. In addition, he looks forward to expanding his personal branding and making network connections.

In his spare time, Mr. King enjoys spending time with his wife, son, and twin daughters, traveling to new places, visiting the mountains to ski, and relaxing on the beach. His family is very active in Argyle sports, and they are very involved in the community.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his wife (Andrea), son (Griffin), and twin daughters (Emma & Allie).

For more information, visit vitalcareinc.com.

