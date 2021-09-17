John J. Haley Succeeds Peter B. Pond As Chair Of Maximus

Maximus (MMS) - Get MAXIMUS, Inc. Report, a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today the planned retirement of Peter B. Pond as Chair of the Board and Board member of Maximus. The Board of Directors unanimously elected John J. Haley to serve as Chair and Anne K. Altman to join Richard A. Montoni as Vice Chair.

Mr. Pond served as a director since 1997 and as Chair of the Board since 2001. He chaired the Compensation Committee and served on the Audit Committee and Nominating and Governance Committee. He served as a champion of diversity, equity, and inclusion, governance, and sound financial practices. He intends to focus on his family's philanthropic endeavors during his retirement.

"Maximus has benefited greatly from Peter's contributions. His extensive knowledge of finance developed through a successful career in investment banking, as well as his deep understanding and appreciation for Maximus helped guide the company as we expanded to nine countries, completed numerous strategic acquisitions, and grew to more than 34,000 employees," stated Mr. Haley, Chair of the Maximus Board of Directors.

Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maximus said, "For more than 20 years, Peter has been pivotal in the transformation of Maximus into the leading health and human services provider for government. I am grateful for his vision, leadership, and extensive knowledge of public company management and oversight. On behalf of the Maximus leadership team, we wish Peter and his family well in his retirement."

"Since I joined as director, I have been passionate about the mission of Maximus. I firmly believe in the strong management team in place today and their ability to deliver meaningful shareholder value, as well as the employees who make a positive impact upon individuals, families, and communities. It has been an honor to take part of the evolution of the business since joining soon after the Company went public. I wish John, Anne, and the Board of Directors continued success in guiding the exciting future that lays ahead," commented Mr. Pond.

Mr. Haley's historical knowledge of Maximus and public company leadership and directorship experience will serve as a strong foundation to drive further shareholder value creation. Mr. Haley previously served as a director from 2002 - 2019 and rejoined the board in 2020. Since January 2016, Mr. Haley has served as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Willis Towers Watson, an insurance broker and human resources and employee benefits consulting firm. Mr. Haley announced his retirement as Chief Executive Officer of Willis Towers Watson effective December 31, 2021.

The Maximus Board currently consists of eight directors, six of whom are independent under NYSE rules and 50% of whom self-identify as a woman and/or Person of Color.

Since 1975, Maximus has operated under its founding mission of Helping Government Serve the People ®, enabling citizens around the globe to successfully engage with their governments at all levels and across a variety of health and human services programs. Maximus delivers innovative business process management and technology solutions that contribute to improved outcomes for citizens and higher levels of productivity, accuracy, accountability, and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. With approximately 34,000 employees worldwide, Maximus is a proud partner to government agencies in the United States, Australia, Canada, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit maximus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005083/en/