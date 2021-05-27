John Hovsepian To Retire From Total-Western, Inc.

PARAMOUNT, Calif., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Total-Western, Inc., subsidiary to Total-American, today announced that John Hovsepian, District Vice President for their Southern California Region, has decided to retire after 36 years with the company, effective June 4, 2021.

Mr. Hovsepian started with the company in September 1985 when it was originally known as Stockmar. Prior to being named District Vice President, he began his career in the field as a pipefitter and worked his way up to foreman, superintendent, division manager and regional manager. He has held a leadership position for more than 30 years, serving in the Petroleum & Energy sectors where he managed refinery shutdowns as well as power plant base services, outages, and projects.

"John has been such a huge part of Total-Western's rich history, having accomplished so much in our organization during his 36 years of service. I have really enjoyed working with John and I am excited for him and his family," said Payman Farrokhyar, President at Total-Western.

"John has been a steadfast member of our organization for decades," said Paul Conrad, President at Total-American. "His tenacious dedication to safe, high quality, and cost-effective work applied to everything he took on, and he set a high standard. Our customers, and all of us who worked with John, benefitted from his leadership and commitment. I will miss him greatly, but I wish him a long and happy retirement."

One of Mr. Hovsepian's proudest accomplishments was managing an NRG Energy power facility in 2000 and expanding Total-Western's relationship with NRG to service their remaining facilities throughout the state of California, setting the foundation for the company's Power Division.

"I am truly blessed to have worked for Total-Western as long as I have," said Mr. Hovsepian. "The company has given me every opportunity to advance my career and recognized my hard work and dedication. It has been a privilege to work with so many good people throughout the years who genuinely wanted to get better and stronger with me, and for that I am grateful."

About Total-Western, Inc. ( www.total-western.com)Total-Western provides comprehensive design-assist, construction, maintenance, operations, fabrication, and specialty services to customer assets throughout the Western and Mid-Western United States. The company was founded in 1972 and has six regional locations throughout California, Nevada, and Washington. On every job, Total-Western implements their PASS program to ensure that every task is performed with safety, quality, cost effectiveness and personal accountability in mind.

About Total-American( www.total-american.com) Total-American Investment Company was formed in 2015 and is the parent corporation to Total-Western, Inc. and California Spectra Instrumentation, Inc. (Spectra). The company's subsidiaries provide multi-disciplined industrial maintenance and construction contracting services in the petrochemical, energy, renewable fuels, manufacturing, and other heavy industries.

Total-American is a privately held corporation headquartered in Paramount, Calif., and part of the Bragg family of companies, which include Bragg Crane Service, Bragg Crane & Rigging, Heavy Transport, Coastline Equipment, APS and JBA.

