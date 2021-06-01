John Harrobin (Photo: Business Wire)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that John Harrobin will join the Company on June 2, 2021 as Executive Vice President, Consumer.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) ("Frontier" or the "Company") today announced that John Harrobin will join the Company on June 2, 2021 as Executive Vice President, Consumer. Mr. Harrobin was most recently Chief Marketing Officer of Audible, a subsidiary of Amazon. In his new role, he will be responsible for all aspects of Frontier's Consumer business, including products, marketing, digital analytics, sales/distribution, and go-to-market strategy. Mr. Harrobin will report to Nick Jeffery, Frontier's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Jeffery said, "John has a strong track record for delivering financial and operational results, scaling businesses, building digital engagement, repositioning brands, and executing growth strategies. We are delighted to welcome him to Frontier and expect him to make valuable contributions as we work together to build Gigabit America."

John Harrobin Bio

John Harrobin was most recently Chief Marketing Officer of Audible, a multi-billion-dollar global content technology and entertainment subsidiary of Amazon, where he led the growth turnaround, brand repositioning, and established new content marketing capabilities. Under his leadership, Audible's customer base doubled within 33 months as he expanded emerging channels, including mobile, social, and SEO. Mr. Harrobin began his marketing career in 1997 as a Senior Product Manager at Verizon Wireless. During his 18-year tenure, he served in progressively senior roles, ultimately being promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. While Vice President of Marketing & Sales Operations, he led a team of more than 400 to successfully help turn around a low-performing $5 billion territory in 2003. He was promoted to lead national marketing for Verizon Wireless and launched new products and businesses focused on mobile advertising, mobile content, and large-scale content rights and sponsorship negotiations with all major broadcast and cable networks, music labels, celebrity talent, and sport leagues including the NHL and NFL. Mr. Harrobin received a BS from Villanova University and an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

About Frontier

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including high-speed internet, video, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information is available at www.frontier.com.

