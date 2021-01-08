John Hancock Investment Management To Launch Actively Managed Fixed-income ETF

Manulife Investment Management to subadvise the new ETF

BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management LLC has filed a preliminary registration statement for the launch of its first fixed-income exchange-traded fund (ETF), John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF. The ETF will be subadvised by Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC, John Hancock Investment Management's affiliated asset manager. As disclosed in the registration statement, the actively managed ETF will seek a high level of current income consistent with prudent investment risk and will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in corporate bonds. The ETF will be managed by Jeffrey N. Given, CFA, managing director and senior portfolio manager and Howard C. Greene, senior managing director and senior portfolio manager, CFA, Manulife Investment Management.

"2020 saw record high ETF industry flows—over half a trillion dollars with fixed income ETFs accounting for nearly $200 billion—and we expect demand will continue throughout the new year," said Andrew G. Arnott, CEO, John Hancock Investment Management and Head of Wealth and Asset Management, Manulife Investment Management, United States and Europe. "Manulife Investment Management will bring to the new ETF a rigorous fundamental research process and a heritage of risk management as a manager with strong fixed income capabilities."

" Howard Greene and Jeffrey Given and the portfolio management team at Manulife Investment Management are well-respected fixed-income managers and we look forward to working with them as we prepare to launch John Hancock's first actively managed fixed-income ETF," added Steven L. Deroian, head of asset allocation models and ETF product at John Hancock Investment Management.

John Hancock Investment Management launched its first ETFs more than five years ago. The firm's ETF offering has since expanded to 15 ETFs with more than $5 billion in assets under management, that includes U.S. and international equity portfolios and a range of sector-specific products.

