John Hancock Investment Management Announces Appointment Of New Independent Trustee To The John Hancock Group Of Funds Board

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, announced today that, effective September 15, 2020, Frances G. Rathke has been appointed to serve as an Independent Trustee of the John Hancock Group of Funds Board of Trustees.

"We are pleased to welcome Fran to the John Hancock Group of Funds Board of Trustees," said Hassell H. McClellan, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees. "Fran's in-depth knowledge of corporate financials and her background in consumer brands will be a tremendous asset to our work and we look forward to her contributions."

Through her former positions in senior financial roles at companies including Keurig Green Mountain, Inc. and Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc., as a former certified public accountant, and as a consultant on strategic and financial matters, Ms. Rathke has experience as a leader overseeing, conceiving, implementing, and analyzing strategic and financial growth plans, and financial statements. Ms. Rathke also has experience in the auditing of financial statements and related materials. In addition, she has experience as a director of various organizations, including a publicly traded company and a non-profit entity.

Also, effective September 15, 2020, Ms. Rathke was appointed a member to each of the Audit, Nominating and Governance, and Investment Committees.

About John Hancock Investment Management John Hancock has helped individuals and institutions build and protect wealth since 1862. Today, we're one of the strongest and most-recognized financial brands. John Hancock Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, serves investors globally through a unique multimanager approach: We search the world to find proven portfolio teams with specialized expertise for every strategy we offer, then we apply robust investment oversight to ensure they continue to meet our uncompromising standards and serve the best interests of our shareholders. Our approach to asset management has led to a diverse set of investments deeply rooted in investor needs, along with strong risk-adjusted returns across asset classes.

About Manulife Investment ManagementManulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$900 billion ( US$660 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

