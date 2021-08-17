John Hancock Drives More New Business Through ON24 Digital Experiences

John Hancock, a leading international financial services company, used ON24 (ONTF) digital experiences to drive new business and expand reach to a greater number of financial advisors. John Hancock engaged more than 1,500 partners on the ON24 platform to help them increase new business by 266%, with advisors achieving five times as many sales compared to those that didn't attend a virtual event.

"ON24 allows us to reach and engage our partners in new and compelling ways that are having a positive impact on John Hancock and our partners' businesses," said Krystina Enquist, director of meetings and events at John Hancock. "Our digital experiences are driving increased sales and securing more new clients and policyholders for our many financial advisors."

John Hancock previously hosted face-to-face meetings with business partners to share industry updates, offer continuing education, or provide guidance on numerous topics such as market projections, election outcome ramifications, and retirement planning. With the global pandemic, the company used ON24 digital experiences to grow their sales 25% and help keep partner relationships going and continue growing their business.

ON24 Webcast Elite allowed John Hancock to eliminate the geographical limitations of their physical events and give partners a convenient way to watch on-demand webinars. By focusing on high-quality, immersive experiences and engagement opportunities like video presentations, Q&As, and additional downloadable content, prospective new partners were 20% more likely to accept a meeting request with a John Hancock representative after an event.

"In an industry that has relied heavily on in-person meetings, digital engagement is reshaping the way financial service companies do business," said Steve Daheb, CMO at ON24. "With ON24, John Hancock is delivering unique and compelling digital experiences that are connecting with more business partners and proving to be a valuable strategy for building brand awareness and driving revenue."

The ON24 Digital Experience Platform includes ON24 Webcast Elite, ON24 Engagement Hub, ON24 Target, ON24 Virtual Conference, ON24 Intelligence, and ON24 Connect. Companies can deliver digital experiences that create deep engagement, first-person data, and AI-driven personalization, as well as seamlessly integrate audience insights with marketing automation, CRM, and collaboration systems. Learn more at ON24.com/Platform/.

About John Hancock

John Hancock is a unit of Manulife Financial Corporation, a leading international financial services group that helps people make their decisions easier and lives better. We operate primarily as John Hancock in the United States, and Manulife globally, including Canada, Asia and Europe. We provide financial advice, insurance and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups and institutions. Assets under management and administration by Manulife and its subsidiaries were CAD$1.3 trillion (US$1.0 trillion) as of March 31, 2021. Manulife Financial Corporation trades as MFC on the TSX, NYSE, and PSE, and under 945 on the SEHK. Manulife can be found at manulife.com.

One of the largest life insurers in the United States, John Hancock supports more than 10 million Americans with a broad range of financial products, including life insurance, annuities, investments, 401(k) plans, and education savings plans. Additional information about John Hancock may be found at johnhancock.com.

About ON24

ON24 provides a leading cloud-based hybrid engagement platform that makes it easy to create, scale, and personalize engaging experiences to drive measurable business growth. Today, we are helping over 2,000 companies worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 4 of the 5 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturing companies, convert millions of prospects to buyers. Through interactive webinars, virtual events, and always-on multimedia experiences, ON24 provides a system of engagement, powered by AI, which enables businesses to scale engagement, conversions, and pipeline to drive revenue growth. The ON24 platform supports millions of professionals a month who are totaling billions of engagement minutes per year. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws. In some cases, such statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "convert," "believe," "plan," "future," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements regarding our ability to achieve our business strategies, growth, or other future events or conditions. Such statements are based on our current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions about future events or conditions, which are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties discussed in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All statements herein are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any such statement.

