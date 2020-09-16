John Grandizio Promoted To Assistant Market Head Of UBS Greater Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA is proud to announce the promotion of John Grandizio to Assistant Market Head of UBS's Greater Florida market. He is responsible for leading business development efforts and working collaboratively with over 325 UBS team members to serve clients between Naples and Jacksonville, Fla.

Grandizio is an accomplished wealth management executive who has worked with a broad range of institutional and ultra-high-net-worth clients throughout the Southeast. Before joining UBS in May 2020, he was a Private Bank Client Advisor at J.P. Morgan, working with ultra-high-net-worth business owners, corporate executives, families, foundations and endowments throughout Florida with focus on traditional banking, investment management, credit, and trust and estate planning. He also served as a Middle Market-focused Corporate Banker, providing credit, cash management, syndicate lending, and investment banking solutions for corporate clients with revenues between $20 million and $500 million across the Southeast.

"John has deep knowledge and expertise in working with business owners, financial institutions, real estate investors, and founders of technology startups," said Greg Kadet, Managing Director and Market Head of UBS Greater Florida. "We are delighted to have John join the UBS leadership team. John's ability to inspire people and efficiently lead, manage and engage the depth of UBS resources is invaluable to our clients."

A native of Wilmington, Del., Grandizio earned a dual Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance, Business and Administration from Immaculata University, Pa. He holds Series 7, 9,10, 63, 65, and 79 securities licenses. He also volunteers on the Board of Counselors at The University of Tampa, providing student advisory and mentoring services. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing and scuba diving.

"I am excited to share my experience of working with some of the country's wealthiest families. My focus is to understand each client's unique goals and objectives so we can develop customized solutions to reach their goals successfully," Grandizio said.

About UBS Global Wealth ManagementAs the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

Media Contact: Macey Wilson macey@schifinolee.com 813-258-5858 X2430

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-grandizio-promoted-to-assistant-market-head-of-ubs-greater-florida-301132617.html

SOURCE UBS Financial Services Inc.