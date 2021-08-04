John Gomez, Gomez Trial Attorneys And UFC Champion Brandon Moreno Announce Partnership With The Community Youth Athletic Center

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, John Gomez, President and Founder of Gomez Trial Attorneys, and UFC Champion Brandon Moreno announce a joint partnership with the Community Youth Athletic Center. As a native San Diegan, John has long been committed to improving his communities. He has a special place in his heart for at-risk children. Brandon, a native of Tijuana, Mexico, is the first UFC Champion born in Mexico. The Community Youth Athletic Center ("CYAC"), located in National City, California, provides boxing training, tutoring and mentoring to at-risk boys and girls. Graduates of the program have gone on to attend university, work in law enforcement, serve in the military and to professional boxing careers. Founded in 1991, CYAC's mission statement is "Making a Difference. One round at a time."

Brandon captured the UFC featherweight belt during UFC 263 on June 12, 2021. He was immediately hailed as a Mexican hero. Since then, and among other things, he has met with Mexico's President. Many believe that his historic win will lead to an explosion in the popularity of mixed martial arts in Mexico.

Gomez is the President and Founder of Gomez Trial Attorneys, a San Diego-based law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of the injured. Gomez and his law firm are known as fighters. They pride themselves on being "real trial lawyers" and will try any case to jury that needs to be tried.

Today, at CYAC, Moreno and Gomez announced a partnership with CYAC whereby they will jointly make substantial donations to CYAC each quarter over the next year. Moreno also took advantage of the opportunity to speak some encouraging words to the kids there. Gomez, for his part, has been a major sponsor of CYAC for years. He is a proud member of CYAC's Board of Directors and even trains boxing there on occasion.

Media Contact: Miranda Varoz mvaroz@thegomezfirm.com(619) 237-3490

Related Images

john-gomez-and-brandon-moreno.jpeg John Gomez and Brandon Moreno partner with CYAC John Gomez, President and Founder of Gomez Trial Attorneys, and UFC Champion Brandon Moreno announce a joint partnership with the Community Youth Athletic Center

attorney-john-gomez-and-ufc.jpeg Attorney John Gomez and UFC Champion Brandon Moreno pose in their fight stances John Gomez and Brandon Moreno will jointly make substantial donations each quarter over the next year in support of CYAC.

john-gomez-and-brandon-moreno.jpeg John Gomez and Brandon Moreno support the Community Youth Athletic Center Founded in 1991, CYAC's mission statement is "Making a Difference. One round at a time."

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-gomez-gomez-trial-attorneys-and-ufc-champion-brandon-moreno-announce-partnership-with-the-community-youth-athletic-center-301347733.html

SOURCE Gomez Trial Attorneys, Accident & Injury Lawyers