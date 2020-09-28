John Galt Solutions Scholarship For Future Supply Chain Leaders

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- John Galt Solutions, automating supply chain planning to empower business leaders to make better decisions faster, is happy to announce Catherine Ballali as the recipient of the Fall 2020 Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders. Ballali's entry stood out from the 242 highly qualified applications—the largest number of submissions for the scholarship to date.

Ballali received a $10,000 scholarship toward her tuition. She studies at MIT's prestigious Supply Chain Management Residential Program (SCMr). Ballali hopes to improve global healthcare, which she identifies as one of the most basic human necessities, yet inaccessible in many parts of the world. She strives to make healthcare more accessible by better utilizing rural infrastructure.

"From a young age, growing up on the coast of Tanzania, I have witnessed a gap in the public health sector where established infrastructure such as supply chains play a massive role in hindering the delivery of essential medicines and services to communities," she said. "Establishing decentralized healthcare delivery systems by building resilient supply chains can be the key to directing scarce resources, such as essential medicine, to areas of need."

As the scholarship committee noted, "Catherine impressed the committee with her dedication to community initiatives for the arts and social change issues around women's empowerment. This, combined with her clear academic dedication to the field of supply chain, made us certain that granting her the scholarship would mean we were helping a gifted and compassionate person follow her goals."

The John Galt scholarship committee noted, "The Supply Chain industry needs more people like Catherine, so when we deliberate on who to award this generous prize to, we believe it is important to choose someone who not only has a clear career path in supply chain but who will also make a positive impact in the world."

The John Galt Solutions Higher Education Scholarship for Future Supply Chain Leaders has two open calls for applications each year—one in Spring/Summer and one in Fall/Winter, awarding $10,000 twice a year to two worthy individuals. For information, visit the John Galt Solutions Scholarship web page. The next call for applications opens in October 2020.

About John Galt Solutions

Companies must be able to sense and respond to the dynamics of a complex supply chain. John Galt's Atlas Planning Platform provides a comprehensive end-to-end supply chain planning solution that helps you increase forecast accuracy, optimize inventory levels and maximize supply chain performance. Since its founding in 1996, John Galt Solutions has built a proven track record of providing affordable, automated forecasting and inventory management services for consumer-driven supply chains. We have an unmatched ability to configure tailored solutions for customers, regardless of size or business challenge, that save both time and money by compressing implementation periods and delivering intelligent information that positively impact your bottom line.

