John Edson Joins PA Consulting As US Head Of Design And Engineering

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Design leader John Edson has joined PA Consulting (PA), the consultancy that's bringing ingenuity to life, as a Partner. He will lead PA's US design and engineering practice and oversee the teams who joined us from Astro Studios, Essential Design, and Cooper Perkins.

John brings 30 years' experience as a designer, advisor, and educator, specializing in connecting design outcomes to business objectives. In the past five years, he has led new design initiatives to deliver $1 billion in top line growth through new products and services for clients.

John is the founder and principal of John by Design, a firm he created after leaving McKinsey & Company where he served as Partner. Previously John was the President of LUNAR, the renowned design and engineering firm that was acquired by McKinsey in 2015. During John's time there, LUNAR was recognized by Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum with the National Design Award for significant contributions to society through their work. John also authored Design Like Apple, sharing insight into how leading companies get the most out of their investments in design process, design culture and design outcomes. Additionally he has served as an adjunct faculty member at Stanford University focused on design, visual thinking, design thinking, and creative problem solving.

PA's global design and engineering team bring together decades of experiences realizing design centric innovations for their clients. Recent examples include Guide Beauty's line of award winning, universally designed beauty tools, Hydrow, an innovative rowing machine named one of the Best Inventions of 2020 by Time Magazine, and Sure Chill, a revolutionary low energy device for keeping vaccines cool as they ship around world.

Ken Toombs, PA Consulting CEO, says:"I am delighted to welcome John to the team. He will oversee the growth of our US-based design and engineering teams to ingeniously solve our clients' end-to-end design and innovation challenges. John's standing in the industry, as well as his ability to make real impact on how businesses use design to their advantage, will be a huge asset to PA and our clients."

John Edson, US Head of Design and Engineering at PA Consulting, says:"I am thrilled and privileged to lead a talented team of thinkers, dreamers, leaders, creators and builders to solve our clients' toughest challenges. By combining world class design talent with cutting edge science, engineering, and technology capabilities, we will show the world the value of design and what the next generation of consulting can be."

About PA.We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough use of technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. An innovation and transformation consultancy, we are 3,300 specialists in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our people are strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers and technologists. We operate globally from offices across the UK, US, Netherlands and Nordics. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and Twitter. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-edson-joins-pa-consulting-as-us-head-of-design-and-engineering-301367411.html

SOURCE PA Consulting