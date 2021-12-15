John Deere Selects Thoughtworks To Drive More Unified Digital Experiences For Global B2B And B2C Customers

Thoughtworks (TWKS) , a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced signing a multi-year agreement with John Deere, a world leader in providing advanced products, technology and services for customers revolutionizing the agriculture and construction industries.

The Thoughtworks and John Deere engineering teams will work side-by-side to build a scalable and flexible technology architecture. New digital experiences and microservices intend to deliver a seamless and enriched digital experience for John Deere customers, dealers and other stakeholders across traditional and digital channels. The solution includes data-based analytics that drive evolution and innovation for new digital services. The team's work is guided by DevOps principles leveraging customer life-cycle best practices, methodologies, processes, CI/CD tools and documentation.

"Customer expectations are constantly evolving and companies must quickly and constantly adapt and evolve their customer digital experiences," said Chris Murphy, chief executive officer, Thoughtworks North America. "We're excited to be working with John Deere as it breaks new ground in taking a customer-centric, lean and agile leadership and roadmap approach to delivering superior experiences across the entire customer journey on all channels."

