John Cockerill Selects The Ivalua Suite To Digitize All Processes And Cover All Spend In One Single System

Ivalua's ease of integration, flexibility to cover a diverse range of activities across multiple geographies and a seamless user adoption experience are key drivers in streamlining John Cockerill's transformation journey

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a leading provider of global Spend Management Cloud solutions, today announced that its platform has been selected by John Cockerill to digitize all processes and manage all spend globally, thus optimizing the Group's contribution to businesses, governments and communities worldwide in the sectors of energy, defense, industry, the environment, transport and infrastructures.

John Cockerill was looking for a unified end-to-end spend management platform to be deployed across 4 business units in 22 countries, helping to reduce administrative tasks for the buyers, improve the fluidity of the procurement process and optimize collaboration between internal stakeholder and suppliers in a highly secure environment.

Ivalua was officially selected after a successful pilot. Key factors in the decision were positive user feedback and rapid adoption, demonstrated ease of integration to SAP and other backend systems, robust capabilities and flexibility to cover a diverse range of business activities across multiple geographies and industries.

"As a developer of technological solutions to meet the constantly evolving needs of our customers, we need technology that cannot just deliver rapid value, but also support our business over time" said Marc Szafranski, VP Supply Chain at John Cockerill. "Ivalua's platform provides just that."

"We are delighted to be the chosen partner of an innovative organization such as John Cockerill," said Gilles Bismuth, SVP Sales South Europe & MEA at Ivalua.

About IvaluaIvalua is a leading provider of cloud-based Spend Management solutions. Our complete, unified platform empowers businesses to effectively manage all categories of spend and all suppliers, increasing profitability, lowering risk and improving employee productivity. Trusted by hundreds of the world's most admired brands and recognized as a leader by Gartner and other analysts, Ivalua maintains the industry's leading 98%+ customer retention rate. Learn more at www.ivalua.com.

About John CockerillDriven since 1817 by the entrepreneurial spirit and passion for innovation of its founder, the John Cockerill Group develops large-scale technological solutions to meet the needs of its time: preserving natural resources, contributing to greener mobility, producing sustainably, fighting against insecurity and facilitating access to renewable energy.

