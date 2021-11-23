Joget Named In Analyst Report, The State Of Low-Code Platforms In China

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joget, Inc., the open source no-code/low-code application platform company for faster and simpler digital transformation, announced today that it has been named in the recent Forrester analyst report, The State Of Low-Code Platforms In China, as a dedicated low-code development platform (LCDP) vendor for business developers.

Over the past 18 months, low-code platforms have become a major trend in China where organizations use these platforms to improve customer experiences, accelerate application delivery, build bespoke systems at a lower cost, foster operational efficiency and integrate AI capabilities for digitalization. According to the report, 58% of the software technology and business decision-makers in China are leveraging low-code platforms in their application development process while 16% of them are planning to do so.

Joget DX allows business users and professional developers to collaborate and build enterprise applications with a visual drag-and-drop approach. In particular, the report mentioned Joget's "additional flexibility via its extensible plugin architecture and openness with its open source commercial model", and described a vertical use case in healthcare at Siemens Shenzhen Magnetic Resonance where two developers used Joget DX to build more than 50 custom production applications over 5 years to save millions of dollars.

"Joget's plugin architecture is the foundation of its flexibility. It not only provides the ability to extend Joget, but also enables our customers and partners to create custom drag-and-drop features that fit their enterprise and provide speed and agility in delivery," said Raveesh Dewan, CEO of Joget, Inc. " China as a market for low-code platforms has tremendous potential and we will continue to invest and create value for our customers in China with features specific to the market."

"As Joget's exclusive partner in China, we are really honored to have Joget be included in Forrester's report on China's low-code market. With Joget's flexibility and openness, we can easily adapt it to the personalized needs of the China market. This year, we have clearly felt a high level of recognition on low-code in the current market, and a growing number of customers from China have started to check out the Joget low-code platform," said Sean, Valuprosys Technology, China. "In 2022, we will be working closely with Joget to further promote the product and foster innovation, providing the features and services that are much localized to the customers here."

