Joey Dryden Joins IMA Financial Group As Senior Vice President Of Business Development

HOUSTON, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA Financial Group recently announced the hire of Joey Dryden as the Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Dryden is a tenured commercial insurance broker with over 15 years of experience. In his new role at IMA Financial Group, Dryden will be focused on relationship development as a technical and specialist producer. He will concentrate on the Houston market and the complex world of Energy and Natural Resources. In this space, he will serve clients in strategizing the creation of innovative risk transfer and mitigation solutions and programs.

"Joey is a valuable addition to our IMA Houston Specialty Team. He is a builder. He understands his clients intimately and advocates for them with vigor, the most important traits to have in this evolved and disciplined insurance market," remarked Ricky Bryan, IMA Financial Group Executive Vice President. "He brings deep expertise in third-party exposures and solutions. Joey is an energetic and future positive thinker. He is invested in the support and success of our team and our current and future clients."

Dryden is a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications-Advertising.

IMA Financial Group, Inc. is a diversified financial services company focused on protecting the assets of its widely varied client base through insurance and wealth management solutions. Because IMA is employee-owned, the company's 1,200+ associates are empowered to provide customized solutions for their client's unique needs. For complete information about IMA Financial Group, visit www.imacorp.com .

