Joe Ianni Tapped As New Chief Revenue Officer Of Radformation

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Radformation, the leader in radiation oncology automation , has hired Joe Ianni as Chief Revenue Officer, where he will play a pivotal role in Radformation's global expansion. Ianni brings with him more than 15 years of radiation oncology experience, first as a clinician, then in software sales, and finally leading overall sales strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Joe Ianni to the Radformation team. His deep radiation oncology experience as well as his expertise in leading large sales organizations and collaborations between sales, marketing, and support will help Radformation achieve its mission of streamlining cancer care throughout the world," said Kurt Sysock MMP DABR, Radformation Chief Executive Officer and Cofounder. "In under five years, Radformation's clinical solutions have already helped over 1,000 clinics, and Joe's leadership will expedite our expansion as we strive to increase the safety and quality of cancer care."

After spending 10 years in the clinic as a medical dosimetry professional, Ianni made the jump to industry and started his career at Varian Medical Systems. He's held several roles with Varian, most recently as Director of Software Solutions for North America.

"I am honored to be a part of the incredible team at Radformation," said Ianni. "I have witnessed firsthand how Radformation's solutions have transformed and improved radiation oncology clinical practice throughout North America. Through intelligent automation, we are streamlining clinical workflows, and with these efficiency gains comes tremendous improvements in overall quality of care and patient safety. I'm thrilled to join Radformation during this exciting new phase of growth, as we continue advancing cancer treatment for both clinicians and their patients around the world."

