Joe Geagea, Chevron Executive Vice President, Technology, Projects And Services, To Retire

Chevron Corporation (CVX) - Get Report announced today that Joseph C. (Joe) Geagea, executive vice president, Technology, Projects and Services, will retire from the company after 40 years of outstanding service. Geagea will continue as an executive vice president and serve as senior advisor to chairman and CEO Michael Wirth until his retirement on or about March 1, 2022.

"I'd like to thank Joe for four decades of significant contributions to Chevron," Wirth said. "Joe's career has spanned the globe as well as Chevron's many businesses. He has left an enduring mark on the company, and we are better for it."

Geagea joined Chevron in 1982 as a design engineer. Prior to his current role, Geagea was senior vice president of Technology, Projects and Services. He served as a corporate vice president and president of Chevron Gas and Midstream, responsible for commercializing Chevron's natural gas resources and overseeing the company's shipping, pipeline and power operations as well as supply and trading operations. Previous positions include: managing director, Chevron Asia South Ltd., responsible for Chevron's upstream activities in Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam; vice president, Upstream Capability, responsible for improving the delivery of support services to Chevron's global upstream operations; vice president, Chevron International Exploration and Production Company; president, Fuel and Marine Marketing, as well as president, downstream operations in East Africa, the Middle East and Pakistan.

Outside of Chevron, Geagea serves on the board of directors of the National Action Council for Minorities in Engineering. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and the Society of Petroleum Engineers. He previously served on the board of trustees of the San Francisco Ballet Association. Geagea earned a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in civil engineering from the University of Illinois in 1981 and 1982, respectively.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. To advance a lower-carbon future, we are focused on cost efficiently lowering our carbon intensity, increasing renewables and offsets in support of our business, and investing in low-carbon technologies that enable commercial solutions. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005273/en/