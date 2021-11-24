Joe Fresh Collaborates With Disney And Marvel To Launch Limited-Edition Holiday Capsule Collection

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh is excited to announce a new collaboration with Disney and Marvel on a limited-edition holiday capsule collection featuring over 60 pieces for the whole family.

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh is excited to announce a new collaboration with Disney and Marvel on a limited-edition holiday capsule collection featuring over 60 pieces for the whole family. The collection will be available online and in select retail stores beginning December 1, 2021.

Just in time for the holiday season, the first-ever Disney and Marvel collection by Joe Fresh will include matching sweaters for the whole family and sleepwear for kids featuring some of the most timeless Disney characters. Fans young and old can sport styles with classic characters like Disney Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, with iconic superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and beloved characters from Disney's Frozen .

The limited-edition Joe Fresh X Disney collection is available in sizes XS-3X women, XS - XXL men, 2-5T toddler, S-XL kid, newborn, and baby. With a wide range of adult, kids and baby sleepwear, there is something for everyone to enjoy with lots more Disney fun to come in 2022.

