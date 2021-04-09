Joe DiGenova Apologizes To Former CISA Director Chris Krebs

WASHINGTON, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

On November 30, 2020, I appeared on the Howie Carr Show. During the show, I made regrettable statements regarding Christopher Krebs, which many interpreted as a call for violence against him. A few days later on Newsmax, I apologized for my grossly inappropriate statements, and today I reiterate my public apology to Mr. Krebs and his family for any harm my words caused. Given today's political climate, I should have more carefully expressed my criticism of Mr. Krebs, who was just doing his job.

