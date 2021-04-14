Joe Bonamassa To Host 2nd Annual Stream-A-Thon On Sunday, April 18th @ 3pm ET Presented By Keeping The Blues Alive Foundation

DEERFIELD, Fla., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, April 18 th Joe Bonamassahosts the ultimate livestream experience with his 2 nd Annual Stream-A-Thon at 3 pm ET. The colossal charity event will feature 3+ hours of music with over 35 incredible performances from a star-studded lineup including Bonamassa, Toto, Dion, Ana Popovic, Warren Haynes, Bobby Rush, Jared James Nichols, Emily Wolfe and many more. The Stream-A-Thon is sure to wow fans old and new, with such variety and talent in their lineup full of Joe's legendary friends along with a slew of new emerging acts, there's something for everyone!

This spectacular display of musicianship is presented by Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation and will raise money to support the music community through their Fueling Musicians Program. Supporting artists for over a year amid the pandemic, they've secured $417,000 in funding for qualifying touring musicians who are suffering financial hardship since their careers have been put on hold. The program provides immediate $1,500 cash payments for essential living expenses to help musicians stay afloat until they can get back out on the road. Many recipients were given their funding even before receiving aid from the government! Joe quips, "We give away the money as fast as we get it because people are in need and we have a little saying - 'It's the Bona-Stimulus.' With your support we can reach so many more artists that need financial assistance." To date, 250 musicians have been helped through Joe's Fueling Musicians Program.

Coming right off a critically acclaimed show at ACL Live on April 1st, where Bonamassa gave an exceptional Blues Rock Trio performance from "music's best address," alongside Late Night with David Letterman's Anton Fig on drums and legendary bass player Steve Mackey, to a socially distanced crowd and a global audience via livestream. This incredible concert is available to view on-demand until May 2nd. To watch the show visit: https://joeb.me/aclticket. Each ticket includes a donation to the KTBA Fueling Musicians program. Sonic Abuse raved, "Meticulously prepared, with a set list to die for and in a power trio format we see far too infrequently, 'Live At Austin City Limits' is another triumph for Joe Bonamassa."

In addition to the Stream-A-Thon event, KTBA Records will be releasing a special collaborative digital album put together by the legendary Jimmy Vivino to help continue the fundraising. The band was named The Blue Quarantinos and the album titled ' Phoning It In' because it was created during lockdown. It features 20 special guests including Dion, Joe Bonamassa, the North Mississippi All Stars, Shemekia Copeland and many more showcasing their talents over 12 amazing tracks. The Stream-A-Thon will premiere the video singles "Skinny Woman" and "I'm Yours and I'm Hers" to help promote the album's release. The digital album will be available starting this Sunday at KTBA.org and 100% of the proceeds will go to the Fueling Musicians Program. "Thank you to Jimmy and all the amazing artists that donated their talents and time for this great cause," exclaimed Bonamassa.

Be sure to look out for more exclusive merchandise for the event, including signature guitars signed by Emily Wolfe and Jared James Nichols, along with other new products on KTBA.org

In other Bonamassa news, the highly anticipated 7th Annual Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea Caribbean Cruise is now sold out! It will set sail February 21-25, 2022 and leave from Miami, Florida to Ocho Rios, Jamaica aboard Norwegian Pearl. An all-star lineup of artists will be joining Joe Bonamassa onboard the blues rock festival at sea including George Thorogood & The Destroyers, Charlie Musselwhite, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, Shemekia Copeland, The War & Treaty, Jimmy Vivino, Sue Foley, Popa Chubby, Jontavious Willis, Vanessa Collier, Joe Robinson, with more to be announced soon.

Similar to past sailings, in addition to multiple performances from artists on the line-up, guests will enjoy an immersive blues vacation including unique collaborations and exclusive curated content filled with discussions, activities and more with details to be announced soon. The cruises have always been a major fundraising event for KTBA and will continue to be an important source of funding to benefit music education! While the 2022 Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea Caribbean voyage is currently sold out, fans are encouraged to join the waiting list at www.bluesaliveatsea.com and also connect with Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

2 nd ANNUAL KTBA STREAM-A-THON LINEUP:

Joe Bonamassa, Toto, Brad Whitford & Friends, Dion, Tommy Emmanuel, Warren Haynes, Bobby Rush, Eric Gales, Ana Popovic, Kirk Fletcher, Mike Zito, The Blue Quarantinos Feat. Jimmy Vivino & Friends, Tina Guo, Jared James Nichols Tyler Bryant, Toronzo Cannon, Brandon "Taz" Niederauer, Arielle, Paul Thorn Gary Hoey, Alan Nimmo ( King King), Joanna Connor, Selwyn BirchwoodThe Bros. Landreth, The Cold Stares, Emily Wolfe, Robert Jon & The WreckMike Dawes, John Németh and the Blue Dreamers, Alastair Greene Eric Johanson, When Rivers Meet, Bad Touch, Jeremiah Johnson,The Damn Truth, Wille Edwards (Wille and The Bandits), Veronica Lewis

With a Special Message from Peter Frampton And Premiering KTBA Festival performances by Reese Wynans & Friends, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and More!

About Joe BonamassaAs a professional musician for over 30 years, Joe Bonamassa continues to blaze a remarkably versatile artistic trail, and amass an authentic, innovative and soulful body of work. Bonamassa's career began onstage opening for B.B. King in 1989 when he was only 12 years old. Today, he is hailed worldwide as one of the greatest guitar players of his generation and is an ever-evolving singer-songwriter with over 40 albums to date all under his own label, J&R Adventures.

In addition to his music and shows, Joe continues to crank out weekly programming for his radio show "Different Shades Of Blue" for Sirius XM's Bluesville channel. Last year, he kicked off a new at-home weekly video interview series "Live From Nerdville" which currently has over 40 episodes aired on his Facebook, YouTube and podcast outlets. With a new episode each week, Joe has featured conversations with Neal Schon of Journey, John Oates of Hall & Oates, Glenn Hughes, Paul Stanley of Kiss, Warren Haynes, Keb' Mo', Walter Trout, Steve Lukather of Toto, Todd Rundgren, comedian Jeff Garlin, esteemed singer-songwriter Dion and is currently booking new guests for his 3rd season. In June 2020, Bonamassa and his manager Roy Weisman debuted their new record label Keeping The Blues Alive Records by releasing music icon Dion's critically-acclaimed latest album Blues With Friends. In February 2021, KTBA Records released Chicago's reigning Queen of Blues Guitar, Joanna Connor's new album 4801 South Indiana Avenue, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues chart.

About Keeping the Blues Alive FoundationKeeping the Blues Alive® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by two-time GRAMMY-nominated blues-rock artist Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager Roy Weisman. KTBA fuels the passion for music by funding projects and scholarships to allow students and teachers the resources and tools that further music education. Since its inception in 2011, KTBA has funded music programs and initiatives affecting 70,000+ students in all 50 states. This is accomplished by making weekly donations to music projects in schools, as well as funding merit-based scholarships and extracurricular programs all over the country. Due to the impact of COVID-19, Joe Bonamassa and Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation launched the Fueling Musicians Program, which is providing immediate cash payments for essential living expenses to help artists stay afloat and get back on the road again when it is safe. Individuals or organizations interested in helping Joe support this program should go to the Keeping the Blues Alive website, ktba.org.

