Joe Bentley Senior Vice President, Electric Engineering Pacific Gas and Electric Company (Photo: Business Wire)

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) today announced the appointment of Barry J. "Joe" Bentley as Senior Vice President, Electric Engineering effective March 22, 2021. Mr. Bentley will be responsible for leading the engineering and strategy functions related to PG&E's electric system, which includes approximately 100,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines across Northern and Central California. He will report to the yet-to-be-named Executive Vice President, Engineering & Strategy. In the interim, Mr. Bentley will report to Adam Wright, PG&E's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

In his new role, Mr. Bentley will lead electric process safety, electric design engineering, and instrumentation and control. This new role is accountable for program planning, financial budgeting, and project execution and delivery of all electric engineering projects.

"Joe is a well-respected leader in the electric industry and has a strong track record of delivering excellence across engineering and operations functions. He is well versed in working with represented and non-represented teams and is a proven leader when it comes to customer, coworker and contractor safety. We are excited to welcome Joe to our leadership team as we continue to strengthen our company to better serve our customers," said Mr. Wright.

"Many of the electric innovations that are driving today's energy economy were first conceived and piloted in California. I'm grateful to be able to join the PG&E team as we work together to deliver on achieving California's bold clean energy goals and working to adapt and respond to the growing effects of a changing climate including wildfire risk. I am excited about the opportunity and look forward to helping this team deliver on our commitments to our customers," said Mr. Bentley.

Since 2014, Mr. Bentley served as the Senior Vice President, U.S. Utility Operations for AES Corporation, a Fortune 500 company that generates and distributes electrical power in 15 countries and employs 10,500 people worldwide. During his 30-year career with AES and its subsidiaries, Mr. Bentley has held leadership roles of increasing responsibility and span of control including: Vice President, Asset Management, U.S. Utility Operations; Senior Vice President, Customer Operations, Indianapolis Power & Light (IPL); Vice President, Power Delivery, IPL; and Vice President, Fuel and Energy Supply, IPL.

Mr. Bentley graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering and has completed executive education courses at Georgetown University and the University of Virginia.

About PG&E

Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation (PCG) - Get Report, is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

