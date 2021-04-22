JobzMall Partners With Dale Carnegie Training To Expand Leadership And Professional Development In Orange County

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JobzMall and Dale Carnegie of Orange County are bringing their forces together to expand leadership and professional development in the region. The JobzMall and Dale Carnegie of Orange County partnership brings cutting edge courses directly to the largest talent community in Orange County. This partnership will empower the students, job seekers, and HR professionals seeking to grow their leadership, communication, and business skills through Dale Carnegie 's 100 years of research, practical experience, and fresh thought leadership.

"As we get exponentially more digital due to Covid-19, human skills, soft-skills will be more important than ever," said Nathan Candaner, CEO of JobzMall. JobzMall is the first talent platform in the world to enable job seekers to display and seek job opportunities with their soft skills. "We are very excited to be partnering with the premiere organization in training and developing leaders in all areas," said Candaner.

"Over the last year we have seen our world transform. People have had to reinvent themselves and the way in which they communicate. Organizations are looking for people that not only have technical or trade talents, but more importantly key interpersonal and soft skills. We believe that Dale Carnegie 's key principles align with JobzMall 's professionals seeking to grow to enhance their marketability and achieve their professional goals," said Geri Cerkovnik, CEO of Dale Carnegie of Orange County. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with such an innovative company that strives to not only help people gain an immediate job, but one that is truly transforming peoples 'futures," she added.

About Dale Carnegie Training

Dale Carnegie emphasizes practical principles and processes by designing programs that offer people the knowledge, skills, and practices they need to add value to a business. Connecting proven solutions with real-world challenges, Dale Carnegie helps people discover the unsuspected strengths they have to improve their lives personally and professionally. Over the last 106 years, the company has helped eight million individuals tap capabilities they did not know they had and achieve results they did not imagine were possible. Headquartered in Melville, New York, Dale Carnegie is represented in all 50 of the United States and over 82 countries. More than 2,700 trainers present Dale Carnegie programs in 32 languages every day.

About JobzMall

JobzMall is the talent marketplace for the new workforce. JobzMall movement is pioneering the talent marketplace and how talent meets work. It 's faster, easier, and more human. Our mission is to empower everyone to pursue their potential and become a better member of their community. www.jobzmall.com Contact: Aida Dunn aida@jobzmall.com

