Joby Aviation Announces Paul Rinaldi As Latest Member Of Advisory Board

Joby Aviation (JOBY) , a California-based company developing all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commercial passenger service, today announced the appointment of Paul Rinaldi, former President of the National Air Traffic Controllers' Association (NATCA), to its Advisory Board.

Rinaldi was president of NATCA from 2009-2021, the longest-serving elected leader in the organization's history. During his tenure, Rinaldi worked extensively with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to improve airspace safety. Prior to assuming leadership positions at NATCA, Rinaldi worked for 15 years as an air traffic controller at Washington-Dulles Tower (IAD).

Rinaldi's work to improve airspace safety and deep relationships with airspace management stakeholders — including as Vice President of the Global Air Traffic Controllers Alliance — will prove invaluable to Joby's success as a commercial operator.

Rinaldi joins Joby as the Company focuses on receiving FAA certification for its aircraft, launching scaled manufacturing, and laying the groundwork for planned initial passenger operations in 2024. As a member of the Advisory Board, Rinaldi will support and advise Joby on the steps necessary to safely integrate flights into the National Airspace System.

"Paul knows what it takes to ensure the continued safety and efficiency of the airspace and air traffic management system," said JoeBen Bevirt, Founder and CEO of Joby. "His expertise will be so valuable as we work toward making fast and clean everyday flight a reality with our aircraft."

Commenting on his appointment, Rinaldi added: "I have had the privilege of working closely with air traffic controllers' unions, the FAA, and many other stakeholders to maintain the safety of our airspace, and I look forward to continuing that mission with Joby to shape and integrate an entirely new form of air transportation. JoeBen and his team have designed a revolutionary aircraft, and I believe they will completely change the way we think about flight in the decades to come."

During his tenure as president of NATCA, Rinaldi held positions on the FAA's Management Advisory Council (MAC) and NextGen Advisory Committee (NAC).

In March, Joby announced Dan Elwell, former Acting Administrator of the FAA, as the first member of its Advisory Board. Elwell recently participated alongside Joby's management team in a presentation regarding the Company's path to aircraft certification, which can be viewed at ir.jobyaviation.com.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc. (JOBY) is a California-based company developing an all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient air taxi service beginning in 2024. The aircraft, which has a maximum range of 150 miles on a single charge, can transport a pilot and four passengers at speeds of up to 200 mph. It is designed to help reduce urban congestion and accelerate the shift to sustainable modes of transit. Founded in 2009, Joby employs approximately 1,000 people, with offices in Santa Cruz, San Carlos, and Marina, California, as well as Washington D.C. and Munich, Germany. To learn more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

Forward Looking Statements

