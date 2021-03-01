JobsOhio Partner Programs Support Creation Of 19,000 New Jobs In 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsOhio released its 2020 Annual Report and Strategic Plan, highlighting a strong finish to the year of job creation and investment. Despite the challenging environment caused by the economic and public health crisis in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, JobsOhio, working with its Regional Network Partners, was able to focus on its mission and had a successful year in keeping jobs in Ohio and creating new jobs statewide. JobsOhio's 2020 achievements included:

Created 19,021 new Ohio jobs

jobs Created $1 billion in new jobs payroll

in new jobs payroll Oversaw $7.8 billion in capital investments

in capital investments Completed 307 total projects

Invested up to $250M in COVID Response programs impacting 300,000 Ohio jobs.

"While 2020 brought challenges few could have imagined, in Ohio there has been optimism, resilience, ingenuity and dedication," said JobsOhio President and CEO, J.P. Nauseef. "Like Ohioans always do, we roll up our sleeves and find a way and as we look ahead and as JobsOhio celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2021, we are confident JobsOhio and our partners will continue to have a positive impact that delivers jobs and growth for businesses and residents in Ohio."

To help ensure Ohio emerges from the pandemic stronger and well positioned for continued success, in 2020 JobsOhio:

Invested $100 million in the Cincinnati Innovation district to bolster Ohio's competitiveness in talent, research, invention, technology and healthcare while revitalizing communities.

in the Cincinnati Innovation district to bolster competitiveness in talent, research, invention, technology and healthcare while revitalizing communities. Launched support for Ohio's military and federal sector to make Ohio attractive for federal spending, military families, veterans and businesses that support aerospace and aviation, artificial intelligence and more.

military and federal sector to make attractive for federal spending, military families, veterans and businesses that support aerospace and aviation, artificial intelligence and more. Piloted the "Ohio To Work" program in the greater Cleveland area, working with existing workforce development ecosystem, to help displaced workers find training, reskilling and long-term employment while helping employers find the workforce they need to be competitive.

area, working with existing workforce development ecosystem, to help displaced workers find training, reskilling and long-term employment while helping employers find the workforce they need to be competitive. Invested in job-ready sites through the Ohio Sites Inventory Program to improve Ohio's success competing for expanding and attracting businesses.

Last year showed that JobsOhio has set a solid foundation for industries to grow and be competitive. For example, the five leading industries in Ohio based on job creation in 2020 were:

Advanced Manufacturing

Automotive

Logistics and Distribution

Healthcare

Information Services and Software

"The year 2020 challenged us in unimaginable ways. Yet, despite everything we've been through, we are stronger and more committed to seeing Ohio succeed," said JobsOhio Board of Directors Chairman Bob Smith. " Ohio's talent and diversity is what sets us apart and allows us to gain a competitive advantage."

JobsOhio's 2020 Annual Report and 2021 Strategic Plan can be viewed on the JobsOhio website.

About JobsOhioJobsOhio is a private nonprofit corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention and expansion efforts. JobsOhio works with six regional partners across Ohio: Appalachian Partnership for Economic Growth , One Columbus , Dayton Development Coalition , REDI Cincinnati , Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO . Learn more at www.JobsOhio.com . Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

