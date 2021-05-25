Joann M. Paiva-Borduas, DDS, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

DANBURY, Conn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joann M. Paiva-Borduas, DDS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Dentist for her outstanding achievements in the dental field and her professional excellence at White Street Smiles.

Located at 289 White Street in Danbury CT, White Street Smiles has proudly supported the local community for over 40 years. They are proud to offer comprehensive dental care built on friendship, trust, and comfort. The highly trained professionals are dedicated to providing every patient the foundation for excellent oral hygiene and tooth health. White Street Smiles offers a wide array of quality services, from regular checkups to common preventative and restorative treatments.

Tirelessly dedicated to her work, Dr. Paiva-Borduas, DDS, has garnered 26 years of professional excellence in the dentistry field. She specializes in all facets of her work and offers her cosmetics and prosthodontics expertise to White Street Smiles. Inspired by her dentist growing up, Dr. Paiva-Borduas demonstrates the highest level of compassion for her patients' well-being, and strives always to calm their anxieties. She maintains a commendable reputation for her soothing, calm bedside manner and knowledgeable treatment. She is seeing second-generation patients. At White Street Smiles, the team currently consists of two associates, including Dr. Allen H. Hindin, the Director of her residency. Dr. Paiva-Borduas is proud to have known some of her staff for over 20 years.

Born and raised in Danbury, CT, Dr. Paiva-Borduas pursued her love of science in academics. Eager to pursue an education, she graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology with a minor in Chemistry. Her dental career began shortly after obtaining her Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from New York University College of Dentistry. During this time, she received the President's Award for Volunteerism and was selected to participate in the Honors Program for Seniors. Then she completed a General Dental Residency at Danbury Hospital. With a commitment to staying up-to-date in her field, Dr. Paiva-Borduas continues to enhance her knowledge of dentistry by attending numerous dental courses.

To stay up-to-date with developments in the field, Dr. Paiva-Borduas maintains active memberships with the American Dental Association, the Connecticut State Dental Association, and the Greater Danbury Dental Society.

Dr. Paiva-Borduas dedicates this honorable recognition to Dr. Allen H. Hindin DDS, and Dr. John R. Calamia, DMD, her mentor that taught her everything about Cosmetics at NYU.

Dr. Paiva-Borduas is married to her husband, John A. Borduas, and thanks him for his unconditional love and support throughout her career. She would also like to thank her wonderful parents, her siblings, and their families.

To learn more, please visit http://whitestreetsmiles.com/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/joann-m-paiva-borduas-dds-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301299175.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who