Joan Lamm-Tennant Named Independent Chair Of The Equitable Holdings Board Of Directors

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH), a leading financial services company comprised of principal franchises Equitable and AllianceBernstein, today announced the appointment of Joan Lamm-Tennant as independent Chair of the Equitable Holdings Board of Directors, effective immediately. In addition, Ms. Lamm-Tennant was elected to the AllianceBernstein Board of Directors and appointed as independent Chair, effective immediately.

Ms. Lamm-Tennant has been a Director of the Equitable Holdings Board since January 2020, serving as a member of its Audit committee and Finance and Risk committee. During this time, she has been a valued member of the Board, advising the Company on its leading economic risk framework and helping to shape its ESG strategy and responsible investing approach.

"Joan assumes this Board leadership position at a pivotal moment for this great institution. Since becoming an independent entity, we have continued to demonstrate our financial strength and stability, and have consistently delivered on our commitments to stakeholders," said Mark Pearson, Equitable Holdings President and Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to partnering with Joan, a visionary leader with deep industry expertise, and the talented individuals across our boards as we write this next chapter for Equitable Holdings."

Ms. Lamm-Tennant brings significant industry, risk management and capital advisory expertise to this position, having held several global business leadership roles. Most recently, she founded Blue Marble Microinsurance, a purpose-driven insurtech firm focused on providing innovative insurance products to global, underserved markets, and served as its CEO from 2015 to 2020. Prior to this, she was Head of Enterprise Risk Management and Global Chief Economist and Risk Strategist at Marsh & McLennan and its subsidiary, Guy Carpenter. Ms. Lamm-Tennant also held numerous leadership roles at General Reinsurance Corporation including President of General Re Capital Consultants.

Ms. Lamm-Tennant succeeds Ramon de Oliveira, who served as Chair of the Equitable Holdings and AllianceBernstein Boards since March 2019, when Equitable Holdings became an independent entity, during which time the companies delivered significant shareholder value in a challenging environment.

Mr. de Oliveira resigned after agreeing with the Company that he engaged in communications that were inconsistent with the Company's standards. His departure is unrelated to the Company's operations, financial integrity or controls.

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) is a financial services holding company comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Founded in 1859, Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. Equitable Holdings has approximately 12,000 employees and financial professionals, $869 billion in assets under management (as of 6/30/2021) and more than 5 million client relationships globally.

