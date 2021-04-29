Jo Mersa Marley Releases "Made It", The Second Single Release From Upcoming EP "Eternal"

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The reggae genre originated in Jamaica in the early 1960s. Since then, historical figures like Bob Marley have taken the intricacies of the reggae genre into mainstream music with an overwhelming welcome from mainstream media. Following in his grandfather's footsteps is Jo Mersa Marley, son of Stephen Marley, who is gearing up to release his feature EP Eternal come May 14, 2021. To precede the release of this long-anticipated project, Jo Mersa Marley has released Made It, the second single off of the EP on April 23, 2021.

Produced by Silent Addy and Bombocat, Made It celebrates the day when walking away from the constraints of the nine to five becomes a reality and the longing of fulfilling that dream as the only mission. Made It is the brainchild of Jo Mersa Marley, stepping outside of the moniker of a Marley, to look through the lens of an artist who had to work multiple jobs to feed his passion or provide for a family.

Made It is a track that millions upon millions can relate to; struggling to find their way out of the confines of "working to live" to find freedom in passion and life itself. Featuring a reggae, afro-pop infused sound, Made It provides the long-anticipated taste of the sound, feel, and tone of Jo Mersa Marley's upcoming EP Eternal. His latest project, Eternal includes seven original tracks including:

Guess Who's Coming Home

Yo Dawg feat. Busty Signal

feat. Busty Signal Company feat. Melle

Made It feat. Kabaka Pyramid

No Way Out feat. Black Am I

Thinking

That Dream

The status of the Marley bloodline comes with its fair share of expectations. Eager to bring honor to his family while maintaining his unique sound and style, Made It sets the tone for the Eternal EP and setting Jo Mersa Marley's work apart as a force to be reckoned with in the modern reggae scene.

Through proof of legacy, dedication to the craft, and unwavering commitment to sharing the joy of music with the masses; Jo Mersa Marley's purpose-driven vision has come to fruition with the upcoming release of his feature EP "Eternal".

To learn more about Jo Mersa Marley, or to stream "Made It", please visit: https://ps.onerpm.com/7925425225

About Jo Mersa Marley

Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley is the son of Stephen Marley and grandson of musical legend Bob Marley. Since the young age of four, Jo Mersa appeared on stage with his father, where his passion for performing began to flourish. Sharing the stage with his uncle Ziggy, and aunts Cedella and Sharon (a.k.a. Ziggy Marley and The Melody Makers) and their children as part of the group's rousing concert finales, Jo often took the mic to chant the lyrics to the Melody Makers' biggest songs. Born in Kingston, Jamaica on March 12, 1991, Jo moved to Miami at age 11 where he keenly observed his father and his uncle, Damian, creating music in Stephen's Lion's Den studio. While Jo made school his priority, he pursued his passion for music on the sides, traveling with Ziggy and the Melody Makers while on school breaks and summer vacations. Breaking into a sound all his own, Jo Mersa Marley is expanding his musical reach with the upcoming release of his feature EP "Eternal" come May 14, 2021.

