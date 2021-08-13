JNF Canada To Award $1M Annually To Israelis Combatting The Climate Crisis Through Innovation - The Largest Incentive Prize Of Its Kind

The Jewish National Fund of Canada partners with prize co-sponsor Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), as well as Start-Up Nation Central and the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation, on Climate Solutions Prize to incentivize Israeli Climate-Tech innovation.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to battle the threat of global climate change and position Israel as a global hub for innovation-based climate solutions, the Jewish National Fund of Canada, announced today the launch of an annual USD 1 million Climate Solutions Prize (CSP), the largest Israel-focused incentive prize in Israeli history.

Scientists, researchers, and non-for-profit organizations, operating in Israel and engaged in R&D and/or applied research in Israel, will be invited to submit their breakthrough, innovative and practical solutions by applying at www.climatesolutionsprize.com. This first of its kind initiative takes on increased urgency in light of the alarming new report issued this week by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) stating that the world is dangerously close to runaway warming, that humans are "unequivocally" to blame and that we must take immediate, rapid and large-scale action to reduce emissions. If there is any hope of reversing, or even reducing, the disastrous effects of global warming, it surely rests in human ingenuity. As a global solution hub for technological innovation, Israel is a natural gateway in the search for climate solutions.

The prize committee will annually select 1-4 Israeli recipients, possessing the most promising solutions for reducing greenhouse gas emissions or increasing carbon capture. Winners will receive an award from the USD 1 million fund co-sponsored by KKL in collaboration with Start-Up Nation Central and the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation. The finalists' solutions will be showcased in a permanent annual exhibit at the Peres Center's Israeli Innovation Center in Jaffa.

Applications will be accepted starting fall 2021 with the winners announced at a June 2022 ceremony in conjunction with a planned week-long Climate Innovation Festival in Israel, showcasing Israeli and global sustainability innovation. A separate track for Israeli startups offering technological solutions to battle climate change is also being run by Start-Up Nation Central.

"It has become clear that climate change is the biggest challenge of our time. If temperatures continue to rise, all we have worked so hard to build may be at risk due to increased flooding, forest fires, and drought," stated Jeff Hart, Executive Chair of the Climate Solutions Prize. "As Jewish people committed to Tikkun Olam - Repairing the World - we created the Climate Solutions Prize to galvanize Israel, known as the Startup Nation, to develop breakthrough solutions to help solve the climate crisis, and even turn it into an opportunity."

"Throughout its 120 years of existence, KKL has been a leader in environmental action, and we are proud to be taking part in writing the next chapter in the history of sustainability in Israel," said KKL Chairman Avraham Duvdevani. He added that he considers enlisting Israeli innovation, creativity, and research excellence to the battle against the climate disaster as a matter of national importance. "KKL will aid the project by offering up its rich experience in the field and its finest professionals," he pledged.

"The climate disaster will rest at the center of KKL's activities in the coming years and the CPS is part of a series of initiatives set to be launched in the near future, including the opening of KKL's Climate Center," Duvdevani said.

"Our mission is to introduce and advance Israeli innovation to global leaders to overcome pressing challenges such as sustainability," said Avi Hasson the incoming CEO of Start-Up Nation Central. "As the world prioritizes averting climate disaster, Climate-Tech will be one of the major growth industries of the future and as such we are committed to take part in the Climate Solutions Prize initiative (CSP) to help increase its reach and impact. We believe that the CSP will incentivise Israeli innovators to develop breakthrough solutions."

Efrat Duvdevani, Director General of the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation noted that "The Peres Center believes strongly in harnessing the power of science, technology, and innovation to address global challenges and shape a better future for all. Environmental issues know no borders, and do not discriminate on the basis of nationality, religion, age, or gender. That is why we are proud to partner with this important prize and showcase the winners in a permanent annual exhibit at the Israeli Innovation Center at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation in Tel Aviv-Jaffa."

Adi Barel, the Managing Director of the EU's European Institute for Innovation & Technology's Israel hub, who attended the launch pledged her organization's support for the prize and offered to enlist its substantial capabilities in the service of tackling the global climate crisis.

About the Climate Solutions Prize, Powered by JNF

The Climate Solutions Prize, the largest Israel-focused incentive prize is Israeli history, was launched by JNF Canada to energize the Jewish people in their mission of Tikkun Olam and inspire our youth in helping to solve their primary global concern - climate change.

JNF Canada is not only bringing the Climate Solutions Prize to Israel but expanding it to a global scale. On top of the 1 million USD Israeli prize, JNF Canada will be sponsoring prizes in local communities across Canada in which it raises funds and will be working with JNF organizations worldwide to expand the impact of the initiative. During the month of October, local innovators, researchers, and entrepreneurs will gather together to start a process of think-tanks and workgroups that will join forces to apply for the prize.

For more information on how to apply and support the Climate Solutions Prize, visit www.climatesolutionsprize.com.

