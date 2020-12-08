JNA Awards Honourees Shine In World Of Omnichannel Retail

Jewellers leverage the best of online and offline experiences in the time of Covid-19

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JNA Awards Honourees are successfully navigating the new normal by making their omnichannel retail strategies work for them.

Keeping pace with the changing retail landscape, these exemplary jewellery enterprises are banking on compelling merchandise and relevant offers, customer engagement initiatives and technologies to gain agility during the pandemic.

Distinctly different in terms of the brand experience they offer, they are continuously refining their approach to omnichannel retail - proof that achieving customer experience excellence is a never-ending journey.

Shanghai Zbird Co Ltd (Zbird) of China started as an online diamond retailer in 2002, and was a pioneer of the online-to-offline jewellery-selling commercial model. With experience centres across the country, Zbird utilises the power of technology to move its brand forward, the latest of which was the April 2020 launch of Zbird Wedding Ring Master app - a service that allows customers to design their own rings online.

Traditional retailers likewise adopted different digital channels to communicate with customers and boost sales. Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited of Hong Kong has a network of 2,117 points of sale worldwide and is aggressively expanding its footprint online, primarily in China. It collaborated with Alipay this year, enabling it to reach 223 million people and attract 150 million online customers. It also recorded 11 million clicks on Xiaohongshu during its anniversary promotion.

Leading retailers in their respective markets, DOJI Gold & Gems Group JSC (DOJI) of Vietnam and Dhamani Jewels (Dhamani) of the United Arab Emirates maximised their online sales platforms to make up for reduced traffic in their physical stores. DOJI offered free shipping for live stream sales, allowing customers to shop comfortably at home. Dhamani launched digital catalogues and enhanced its use of social media to reach out to customers.

India's Kashi Jewellers, which firmly believes that human connection is what makes in-store experiences unique, intensified its use of virtual applications for jewellery fittings when hygiene and safety is the first priority. The jeweller also introduced online live-sketching to minimise physical interactions. Kashi's safety protocols video likewise gained more than 140,000 views across different platforms, proving its strong presence in the digital world.

Based in the United States, with offices in Hong Kong, Jaipur, New York and Dubai, Color Jewels Inc is an established gemstone and jewellery manufacturer that designs, wholesales and exports jewellery that are sold through high-end independent stores and TV shopping networks. Seeing the potential of online high-value jewellery sales, Color Jewels launched the brand Cirari. To capture the attention of younger consumers, the manufacturer leveraged the power of social media and influencers.

Established by Informa Markets Jewellery in 2012, the JNA Awards honours companies and individuals that uphold innovation, best business practices, and excellence regardless of the scale of their business operation, area of specialisation and geographical location. A total of 32 Honourees across seven categories were selected in 2020. To view this year's list of Award Recipients and Honourees, click here.

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and Shanghai Diamond Exchange, alongside Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land ( Shenzhen) Limited.

For more information, visit http://www.JNAawards.com/

1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited ( www.ctfjewellerygroup.com)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich 90-year heritage. Underpinning this success are our long-held core values of "Sincerity - Eternity".

The Group's differentiation strategy continues to make inroads into diverse customer segments by catering to a bespoke experience for different lifestyles and personalities, as well as customers' different life stages. Offering a wide variety of products, services and channels, the Group's brand portfolio comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK flagship brand, with curated retail experiences including ARTRIUM and JEWELRIA, and other individual brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long term innovation in business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

1.2 Shanghai Diamond Exchange ( www.cnsde.com)

Authorised by the State Council, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) is the only diamond exchange body in China; and provides diamond dealers a fair and safe transaction venue under close supervision. It also enjoys a favourable taxation policy and is operated in accordance with international best practices of the diamond industry.

Established in 2000, the SDE is a non-profit, self-regulating membership organisation and a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

2. About the Honoured Partners

2.1 KGK Group ( www.kgkgroup.com)

The KGK Group was founded in 1905 by Kesrimal Kothari and Ghisilal Kothari of Jaipur ( India), to trade gemstones between India and Burma. With a global presence across 15 countries today, the privately held group has evolved into one of the most preferred brands in the gemstone and jewellery industry, with a vertically integrated operation. KGK is one of the few conglomerates covering the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a century. KGK Group has a resilient team of 12,000 employees with operations and offices in Asia, North and South America, Europe and Africa. Having achieved an impeccable reputation in the gemstone, diamond and jewellery trade, the group has recently diversified into real estate.

2.2 Guangdong Land ( Shenzhen) Limited ( www.gdland.com.hk)

Guangdong Land ( Shenzhen) Limited (GD Land ( Shenzhen)) is an indirect subsidiary of GDH Limited, the largest conglomerate from the Guangdong Province that operates outside of Mainland China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, GD Land ( Shenzhen) is the listed company of GD Holdings for its HOPSCA business. It has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with stock code: 00124 since 1997.

GD Land ( Shenzhen) currently has a number of upscale projects in the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone, including Guangzhou Riverside Garden, Guangzhou Ruyingju, Guangzhou Laurel House, Guangzhou Panyu Wanbo CBD Project, Guangzhou Zhujiang New Town Project, Foshan Nanhaiheshun Project and its flagship project, the Shenzhen GDH City.

The GDH City, a landmark HOPSCA comprised of grade-A office buildings, an experiential shopping mall of around 120,000 m2, a brewery heritage art street, a versatile space of 37-69 m2 and quality apartment buildings. Situated in Shuibei Buxin Business Circle in Shenzhen, the most sophisticated and largest centre for gold and jewellery trade in the country, the GDH City enjoys instant access to rich natural resources and an expansive transportation network. Indeed, GDH City allows one to enjoy fully everything it has to offer.

