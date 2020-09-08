JNA Awards 2020 Ceremony Goes Virtual

HONG KONG, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated list of Recipients of the JNA Awards 2020 will be revealed to a global audience, in a virtual awards ceremony, to celebrate excellence in the jewellery and gemstone industry, on the first day of Jewellery & Gem Digital World (J&G Digital World), at 8pm ( Hong Kong time) on 27 October.

This year, the JNA Awards celebration will span weeks instead of being limited to one evening. A series of webinars and events featuring Honourees and Sponsor Partners, who are the movers and shakers of the global trade, will be held starting from September, culminating with sessions during J&G Digital World's live days. The virtual event is scheduled for 27 - 29 October.

The JNA Awards webinars will focus on retail strategies for the new normal, the role of innovation in an organisation's "return and recovery" journey and sustainability as a business strategy. The webinars will form part of the Jewellery & Gem Knowledge Community (J&G Knowledge Community) programme, which is a key feature of Informa Markets Jewellery.

Commenting on the JNA Awards' virtual ceremony, David Bondi, Senior Vice President of Informa Markets in Asia, said, "It is indeed exciting to celebrate the achievements of the industry with a global audience. At Informa Markets Jewellery, we provide an effective platform for the trade regardless of circumstances by leveraging team synergy. This business culture is also reflected in the jewellery community, which stands together to face the challenges and capture new opportunities ahead."

Letitia Chow, Chairperson of the JNA Awards and Director of Business Development - Jewellery Group at Informa Markets Jewellery, commented, "JNA Awards Honourees have always demonstrated great perseverance, innovation and adaptability. These characteristics are even more distinct this year given the current environment, and we are thrilled to recognise them in a format that allows industry stakeholders from anywhere in the world to join the celebrations without boundaries."

Organised by Informa Markets Jewellery since 2012, the JNA Awards promotes the industry's sustainable advancement by honouring individuals and companies that have demonstrated excellence, innovation and best business practices, regardless of the size and scale of their operations, fields of expertise and the geographical regions they serve.

JNA Awards 2020 is supported by Headline Partners Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group, Shanghai Diamond Exchange and DANAT, together with Honoured Partners KGK Group and Guangdong Land ( Shenzhen) Limited.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 1929) was listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in December 2011. The Group's vision is to become the most trusted jewellery group in the world.

Founded in 1929, the Group's iconic brand "CHOW TAI FOOK" is widely recognised for its trustworthiness and authenticity, and is renowned for its product design, quality and value. A long-standing commitment to innovation and craftsmanship has contributed to the Group's success, along with that of its iconic retail brand, and has been embodied in its rich 90 year heritage. Underpinning this success are our long held core values of

"Sincerity • Eternity".

The Group's multi-brand strategy comprises the CHOW TAI FOOK core brand with its offerings of different retail experiences including ARTRIUM, JEWELRIA, Experience Shop and CTF WATCH, in addition to other brands including HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, SOINLOVE and MONOLOGUE to address the diversifying needs of our customers.

The Group's commitment to sustainable growth is anchored in its customer-centric focus and strategies, which are in place to promote long term innovation in the business, in people and in culture. Another asset underpinning sustainable growth is a sophisticated and agile business model. This supports the Group by fostering excellence and extending opportunities along the entire value chain to communities and industry partners across the world.

With an extensive retail network in Greater China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia and the United States, and a fast-growing e-commerce business, the Group is implementing effective online-to-offline ("O2O") strategies to succeed in today's omni-channel retail environment.

Authorised by the State Council, the Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE) is the only diamond exchange body in China; and provides diamond dealers a fair and safe transaction venue under close supervision. It also enjoys a favourable taxation policy and is operated in accordance with international best practices of the diamond industry.

Established in 2000, the SDE is a non-profit, self-regulating membership organisation and a member of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses.

The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, as an initiative of HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. DANAT was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. DANAT evolved from the Pearl & Gem Testing Laboratory of Bahrain (the first laboratory of its kind in the region), which was established in 1990. It was formed to expand upon and enhance the excellent work of the laboratory, with the vision of becoming the world's preferred institute for natural pearl and gemstone third-party verification services and scientific research.

Currently, DANAT plays a vital role in protecting and enhancing the public's trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. With its offices located at the iconic Bahrain World Trade Centre, the facility aims to establish itself as the window into international markets, serving local and global clients, and bolstering the reputation of the Kingdom as a leading centre for pearl and gemstone expertise.

DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to the highest standards of professional and personal ethics. It is dedicated to supporting the pearl and gemstone industry and offers training programmes locally, regionally and internationally to a new generation of gemmologists, industry professionals and gemmology enthusiasts.

The KGK Group was founded in 1905 by Kesrimal Kothari and Ghisilal Kothari of Jaipur ( India), to trade gemstones between India and Burma. With a global presence across 15 countries today, the privately held group has evolved into one of the most preferred brands in the gemstone and jewellery industry, with a vertically integrated operation. KGK is one of the few conglomerates covering the entire spectrum of mining, sourcing, manufacturing and distribution of coloured gemstones, diamonds and jewellery for over a century. KGK Group has a resilient team of 12,000 employees with operations and offices in Asia, North and South America, Europe and Africa. Having achieved an impeccable reputation in the gemstone, diamond and jewellery trade, the group has recently diversified into real estate.

Guangdong Land ( Shenzhen) Limited (GD Land ( Shenzhen)) is an indirect subsidiary of GDH Limited, the largest conglomerate from the Guangdong Province that operates outside of Mainland China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, GD Land ( Shenzhen) is the listed company of GD Holdings for its HOPSCA business. It has been listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with stock code: 00124 since 1997.

GD Land ( Shenzhen) currently has a number of upscale projects in the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone, including Guangzhou Riverside Garden, Guangzhou Ruyingju, Guangzhou Laurel House, Guangzhou Panyu Wanbo CBD Project, Guangzhou Zhujiang New Town Project, Foshan Nanhaiheshun Project and its flagship project, the Shenzhen GDH City.

The GDH City, a landmark HOPSCA comprised of grade-A office buildings, an experiential shopping mall of around 120,000 m2, a brewery heritage art street, a versatile space of 37-69 m2 and quality apartment buildings. Situated in Shuibei Buxin Business Circle in Shenzhen, the most sophisticated and largest centre for gold and jewellery trade in the country, the GDH City enjoys instant access to rich natural resources and an expansive transportation network. Indeed, GDH City allows one to enjoy fully everything it has to offer.

3. About Informa Markets( www.informamarkets.com)Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

Our resources, industry experience, influence and focus as a partner are enhanced by our global jewellery portfolio consisting of 13 events in 9 key cities, a powerful digital platform -- JewelleryNet, a dedicated Jewellery Media team and one of the industry's most prestigious awards programmes -- the JNA Awards.

