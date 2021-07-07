JMP Group Announces Addition Of Rahul Buxani To Investment Banking Division

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP), an investment banking and alternative asset management firm, announced today that Rahul Buxani has joined JMP Securities as a managing director in its investment banking group. Based in the firm's New York office, Buxani will concentrate on the financial technology sector.

"The financial technology space has been evolving rapidly, and JMP's well-established expertise in both financial institutions and technology has enabled us to offer corporate and institutional clients valuable perspective on a dynamic marketplace," said Mark Lehmann, chief executive officer of JMP Group. "Rahul is a seasoned investment banker with a thorough understanding of the industry landscape and an extensive transactional background. With his arrival, we've further enhanced our ability to provide impactful strategic advice and top-tier execution capabilities to growth companies in this exciting sector."

Prior to joining JMP Securities, Buxani was a managing director and head of financial technology investment banking at Oppenheimer & Co. He previously served as head of financial technology investment banking at Ernst & Young Capital Advisors, after working in the financial institutions group at J.P. Morgan Securities, where he concentrated on market structure and financial technology. Earlier in his career, Buxani worked in business development and product management at London Stock Exchange Group. He holds an MBA degree from Georgetown University and a BS degree from Bentley University.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC is a diversified capital markets firm that provides investment banking, equity research, and sales and trading services to corporate and institutional clients as well as alternative asset management products and services to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group conducts its investment banking and research, sales and trading activities through JMP Securities and its venture capital and private capital activities through Harvest Capital Strategies and JMP Asset Management. For more information, visit www.jmpg.com.

