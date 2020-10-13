JLL Partners Announces Acquisition Of MedeAnalytics

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, announced today that it has acquired MedeAnalytics, a cloud-based enterprise analytics solutions provider for health systems and health plans. MedeAnalytics provides a SaaS-based enterprise healthcare analytics platform with scalable, purpose-built analytics products for payers and providers to make even smarter decisions with data.

"We have an enormous and important opportunity to accelerate the value we provide to our clients and the overall healthcare market. We are excited by JLL's belief in our vision and their desire to help us grow both organically and through strategic M&A," said Paul Kaiser, CEO of MedeAnalytics. "Every day our clients use complex healthcare data to make critical decisions. We are excited to have JLL's support and partnership in further enhancing our clients' ability to get clear insights from healthcare data. We know they depend on it to positively impact their organizations and improve people's lives."

MedeAnalytics helps more than 2,000 healthcare organizations across the U.S. and internationally by providing actionable insights that drive measurable, tangible value across revenue cycle management, value-based performance, cost and operations, payer operations, and broker and employer group engagement. Dedicated exclusively to healthcare, MedeAnalytics was the first to market in 1994 with a healthcare analytics SaaS solution. That spirit of innovation continues today, with a platform that integrates advanced analytics technologies like machine learning, guided analysis, and predictive analytics. MedeAnalytics' most recent innovations include a platform-as-a-service offering that enables clients to build their own applications.

"We've long recognized the critical nature of data for healthcare organizations and the continued growth of the healthcare analytics market," said Daniel Agroskin, Partner at JLL Partners. "We are pleased to partner with MedeAnalytics to build upon its uniquely scaled and sophisticated platform, eager to bring to bear JLL's resources to facilitate the next stage of growth for the business, and committed to serving the continuously evolving needs of MedeAnalytics' payer and provider client base."

MedeAnalytics will leverage JLL's longstanding industry experience and network of resources to further enhance its comprehensive offering by adding complementary capabilities. To this end, the firms have recruited and appointed two world-class executives to join the Board of Directors: Ron Jones, who previously served as CEO of Optum360 (a leading provider of technology-enabled healthcare revenue cycle management services) and Tom Butts, the former Chairman and CEO of Zirmed (a cloud-based financial performance management solution). "We are thrilled to welcome Ron and Tom to the Board of MedeAnalytics. We believe their deep domain expertise will be a tremendous asset to the company, and that they will provide invaluable strategic guidance as we expand the MedeAnalytics platform," said Mr. Agroskin.

Jefferies, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to MedeAnalytics on its sale to JLL Partners. The transaction was finalized on Friday, October 9, 2020.

About MedeAnalytics ®

A leader in healthcare analytics, MedeAnalytics helps organizations make even smarter decisions. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, our intelligent cloud-based analytics platform combines data to deliver state-of-the-art analytics, all in a business context. MedeAnalytics' scalable solutions for financial management, operations, value-based care, and strategic planning—and the ability to tailor-build applications—deliver the action-ready insights organizations need to achieve success. Helping clients realize financial and operational value almost immediately is just one of the many reasons why MedeAnalytics is the leading healthcare-only analytics provider. For more information, visit www.medeanalytics.com.

About JLL Partners

JLL Partners is a middle market private equity firm with over three decades of experience transforming businesses in the healthcare, specialty industrials, and business services sectors. The firm is dedicated to partnering with companies that it can help build into market leaders through a combination of strategic mergers and acquisitions, organic growth initiatives, and operational enhancements. The JLL Partners team is comprised of seasoned investment professionals and operating partners who are focused on driving long-term value creation across its portfolio. Since its founding in 1988, JLL Partners has committed over $5 billion of equity capital across eight private equity funds, with over 50 platform investments and more than 190 add-on acquisitions.

For more information, please visit www.jllpartners.com.

