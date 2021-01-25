JLL Names Ingrid Jacobs Head Of Diversity & Inclusion

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (JLL) - Get Report announced today the appointment of Ingrid Jacobs to the newly created global role of Head of Diversity & Inclusion. Effective from January 20, she is responsible for further developing JLL's global diversity and inclusion strategy, ensuring the company is attracting, hiring and developing a diverse and engaged workforce of the future. Jacobs will also serve as the diversity and inclusion lead for the Americas region. Jacobs reports to Mary Bilbrey, JLL's Chief Human Resources Officer.

As part of her role, Jacobs will identify consistent areas of focus and drive business-enabling outcomes that reinforce JLL's commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace. She will guide and enhance the company's network of business resource groups and diversity councils and lead a team of diversity and inclusion professionals across the globe.

"Our diversity inspires our innovation and empowers our success," said Bilbrey. "We have made progress but know we have more work to do. Ingrid's appointment is an important step in our journey to create a more diverse and inclusive workplace, which is core to our purpose of shaping the future of real estate for a better world. We are excited to welcome her to JLL."

Jacobs brings more than 20 years of experience providing strategic leadership in human resources, culture, strategy, and diversity and inclusion for business improvement and cultural change. Most recently she served as Chief Diversity officer at investment management firm Eaton Vance and, prior to that, held key diversity and inclusion leadership roles at Raytheon and Whirlpool.

Jacobs received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business from The Ohio State University and a Master of Education, Human Resource Development, from Xavier University. She serves on the UNCF New England Leadership Council, the Diversity Project North America CEO Advisory Council, the Partnership Inc. Executive Council and was previously a Greater Boston YMCA Board Member.

"The creation of this role demonstrates JLL's strong commitment to a more diverse and inclusive future," said Jacobs. "I believe that everyone can contribute to driving diversity and building a culture that is authentic and inclusive, and I welcome the opportunity to facilitate meaningful change in employee representation, engagement and belonging across JLL's entire workforce."

About JLLJLL (JLL) - Get Report is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $18.0 billion in 2019, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 92,000 as of September 30, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

