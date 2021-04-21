JinkoSolar Wins "Asia's Best Employer" Award For Third Consecutive Year By Optimizing Talent Development

SHANGRAO, China, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (NYSE: JKS), one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has won the award for " Asia's...

SHANGRAO, China, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd ("JinkoSolar" or the "Company") (JKS) - Get Report, one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has won the award for " Asia's Best Employer" for the third consecutive year. The Company's diversified talent training and development programs aims to promote a corporate culture that fosters innovation and leadership among teams.

Organized by HR Asia, an authoritative human resources magazine, the award for " Asia's Best Corporate Employer" recognizes enterprises with outstanding performance in human resource policies, and is one of Asia's most authoritative awards in the field of human resource management. Every company shortlisted for the award goes through an independent review panel composed of senior professionals, renowned scholars, journalists, and government representatives in Asia. To ensure the objectivity of the professional evaluation and analysis of the final results, evaluations were conducted based on the "Employee Appraisal Report" and "Enterprise and Employer Engagement Survey Report".

JinkoSolar has continuously optimized its employment practices, in order to create a family-like working environment for all employees, and to cultivate and develop talent at different levels within the organization. JinkoSolar currently has a complete ecosystem of scientific, standardized and personnel management systems, and it has been recognized for promoting best practices and values in human resource management, enhancing corporate culture and fostering equality, accountability and integrity.

Mr. Xiande Li, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer commented: "Talent is the cornerstone of an enterprise's strategy to stay competitive and continuously innovate and JinkoSolar places great importance on developing its talent pool. We cultivate excellent working conditions and provide continuous learning through employee development platforms for professional training and advancement. We are a people-oriented company and will continue to invest in the future of our people."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (JKS) - Get Report is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 22 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 31 GW for solar modules, as of December 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of December 31, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Ms. Stella WangJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-wins-asias-best-employer-award-for-third-consecutive-year-by-optimizing-talent-development-301273737.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.