JinkoSolar Is Number 1 On Silicon Valley Toxics Coalition's Latest Scorecard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) - Get Report ("JinkoSolar"), an innovative global solar module manufacturer, today announced that it is the top manufacturer in Silicon Valley Toxics Coalition's ("SVTC") latest Solar Scorecard. JinkoSolar earned a score of 100/100, more than the other 36 module manufacturers in the Scorecard.

The Scorecard is a resource for consumers, investors, developers, EPCs, distributors, and installers who want to purchase PV modules from responsible product stewards. Criteria in the Scorecard includes environmental, health, and safety metrics. This achievement comes a year after JinkoSolar became the first PV module manufacturer to join the RE100, pledging to power 100% of its operations with renewables by 2025.

Mr. Kangping Chen, Chief Executive Officer of JinkoSolar, commented, "We support SVTC's goal to ensure that the solar industry does not overlook the importance of equitable environmental and holistic sustainable approaches to all business operations. We hope more of our peers follow our lead, so the solar industry as a whole can become a beacon of sustainable practices."

"We applaud JinkoSolar for its transparency, leadership, and commitment to producing modules in a clean and responsible way," said Sheila Davis, Executive Director of SVTC. "Customers have choices when they make purchases, and we hope that the Solar Scorecard can help them make informed decisions."

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (JKS) - Get Report is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes it solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial, and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 17.5 GW for silicon wafers, 10.6 GW for solar cells, and 16.0 GW for solar modules, as of March 31, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 7 production facilities globally, and 14 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, and Australia, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland, and Argentina.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com

About Silicon Valley Toxics Coalition

Silicon Valley Toxics Coalition is a nonprofit organization engaged in research, advocacy and grassroots organizing to promote human health and environmental justice in response to the rapid growth of the high-tech industry. For more information, go to www.svtc.org.

