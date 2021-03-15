JinkoSolar Awarded As "High Achiever" In RETC's Annual PVMI Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Mar 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "JinkoSolar") (JKS) - Get Report, one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world, today announced that it has been ranked "Overall High Achiever" in the 2020 PV Module Index Report ("PVMI 2020") published by the Renewable Energy Testing Center ("RETC"). JinkoSolar received this distinction for high performance across three essential indicator categories: reliability, performance, and quality. Seventeen manufacturers in total were evaluated for RETC's PVMI 2020 annual report which provides relevant industry recognized test methods, performance metrics and best practices for quality assurance and control.

As a leading engineering services and certification testing provider, RETC utilizes independent test lab data to showcase the industry's leading module manufacturers and technologies. JinkoSolar's modules underwent a series of rigorous tests, including LID, DH2000, PID, Pan File, and Thresher, all resulting in "High Achievement in Manufacturing" in accordance to RETC's standards. JinkoSolar had previously recorded similar published data on performance metrics in 2019.

"It has always been our company's mission to provide the industry with high-quality and reliable modules, and being recognized by RETC as a 'High Achiever' solidifies our commitment to product excellence," said Mr. Nigel Cockroft, General Manager of JinkoSolar (U.S.) Inc. "RETC plays a significant role in the industry, providing benchmarks for quality control. The PVMI report reassures our global customers that buying JinkoSolar means buying a superior product."

"Congratulations to JinkoSolar for being recognized as a RETC High Achiever in our 2020 PVMI Report. RETC is proud to present the annual PVMI report, a yearly compilation of reliability, performance, and quality indices generated by RETC with leading PV module manufacturers. We look forward to our continued partnership and another year of JinkoSolar exemplifying what it means to be a quality-focused company," said Mr. Cherif Kedir, President and CEO of RETC.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

JinkoSolar (JKS) - Get Report is one of the largest and most innovative solar module manufacturers in the world. JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Chile, South Africa, India, Mexico, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain, with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells, and 25 GW for solar modules, as of September 30, 2020.

JinkoSolar has 9 productions facilities globally, 20 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, Portugal, Canada, Malaysia, UAE, Kenya, Denmark, and global sales teams in China, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Bulgaria, Greece, Ukraine, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Morocco, Kenya, South Africa, Costa Rica, Colombia, Panama, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Poland and Argentina, as of September 30, 2020.

To find out more, please see: www.jinkosolar.com.

A bout Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC, LLC)

Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC, LLC) is a leading engineering service and certification testing provider for renewable energy products headquartered in Fremont, CA.

RETC puts customers at the forefront while bringing value at all stages— from R&D, market-entry, to bankability. Since its founding in 2009, manufacturers, developers, and investors have partnered with RETC to test products from a broad range of module, inverter, storage, and racking manufacturers. Only the latest testing standards and industry-accepted methods of vetting products are used in RETC labs. RETC is united by the belief that our work is enabling a safer and more sustainable future.

Get data today: https://retc-ca.com/

Safe-Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends, "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this press release and the Company's operations and business outlook, contain forward-looking statements. Such statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in JinkoSolar's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:Ms. Stella WangJinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.Tel: +86 21-5180-8777 ext.7806Email: pr@jinkosolar.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jinkosolar-awarded-as-high-achiever-in-retcs-annual-pvmi-report-301247170.html

SOURCE JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.