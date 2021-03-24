Jin Hu Joins UBS As A Financial Advisor In New York City

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Jin Hu has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in the 1285 Avenue of the Americas branch office in New York City.

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Jin Hu has joined the firm as a Financial Advisor in the 1285 Avenue of the Americas branch office in New York City. In this role, Jin will focus on holistic wealth management strategies for high-net-worth individuals and business owners.

"We're delighted to welcome Jin to UBS," said John Decker, 1285 Avenue of the Americas Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "Her expertise and dedication to her clients will make her a great addition to our team."

Jin joins UBS with over 20 years' of experience in the wealth management industry, most recently serving as a Senior Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. She has a Bachelor's Degree from Baruch College. Earlier in her career, Jin was with KPMG in Hong Kong as an auditor. She holds Certified Public Accountant, Certified Financial Planner™ and Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor SM designations, along with the Series 7, 65, and 66 licenses. She lives in Manhattan with her husband and son.

"UBS provides a unique, innovative investment and service platform that will help me in my mission to deliver the highest level of service to clients," said Jin. "I am excited to join the firm and look forward to growing my practice."

