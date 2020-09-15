Jimmy Whalen Appointed New CEO And President Of Arbitech, LLC.

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbitech is pleased to announce the appointment of Jimmy Whalen as Chief Executive Officer and President of the company.

Mr. Whalen has been part of Arbitech since its inception in 2000, and most recently served as the company's Executive Vice President. He has a proven track record of understanding industry trends, forging relationships with manufacturers and other key players, and adding value for the company's wide array of customers.

"In this time of transformation, there is no better person to lead Arbitech than Jimmy Whalen," said David Walker, Arbitech's Chairman of the Board. "We are very fortunate to have a proven innovator like Jimmy, who has continually demonstrated his ability to evolve, and execute on, our collective vision. His passion and experience are unrivaled, as seen by his reputation in the industry. Furthermore, he has a solid understanding of our products and markets as they exist now, as well as an acute awareness about where they are headed in the future."

Mr. Whalen said, "I am honored and excited for the opportunity to lead Arbitech's next chapter. We've accomplished a great deal during Arbitech's many years in business. I believe our renewed commitment to innovation will allow us to reach a new level of growth and success."

About Arbitech, LLC

Arbitech, LLC, founded in August 2000, is the nation's leading independent IT distributor of server, storage, networking, mobility, telephony and point-of-sale products. By offering creative, cost-effective solutions, Arbitech enables its customers to win net-new business and earn greater profits. Recognized locally by industry associations and business publications for their unmatched company culture and continued growth, Arbitech strives to be a total solutions provider with its extensive product offerings and value added services.

Media Contact:Marketing & PR(US Only) 800-ARBITECH (272-4832) marketing@arbitech.com

Arbitech, LLC64 Fairbanks Irvine, CA 92618

