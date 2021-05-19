Jimmy Kimmel, ABC, Disney Television Studios, And St. Joseph Center Team Up To Feed Homeless Families

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, entertainment trade publication Deadline hosts "Deadline Contenders," a day filled with a star-studded lineup of creatives behind almost 50 Emmy-caliber shows to give Television Academy members an...

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, entertainment trade publication Deadline hosts "Deadline Contenders," a day filled with a star-studded lineup of creatives behind almost 50 Emmy-caliber shows to give Television Academy members an overview of the year's best television series. Due to COVID, the event will be held virtually, and as a part of the programming, Deadline sends meals to complement the day's activities to its 400 attendees.

This year, Jimmy Kimmel and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" participated in the live-streaming event on May 15 and, through a partnership with ABC, Disney Television Studios, and Los Angeles nonprofit, St. Joseph Center, donated 400 meals to those living in shelters and interim housing sites in Los Angeles.

Kimmel enlisted Chef Adam Perry Lang of APL Restaurant in Hollywood ( aplrestaurant.com) to prepare the meals. St. Joseph Center staff and volunteers ( stjosephctr.org) convened on Saturday, May 15 th to package and deliver the 400 meals.

At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Jimmy Kimmel, APL Restaurant, and St. Joseph Center joined forces to feed the hungry when Kimmel donated to-go meals to families in need, for every meal ordered at APL. This partnership kept workers employed while bringing critical meals to families who were experiencing homelessness.

St. Joseph Center is one of Los Angeles' largest providers of services for low-income and homeless individuals and families, serving more than 13,000 people per year. St. Joseph Center does not provide religious services or instruction and assists people regardless of their religious affiliation or lack thereof.

