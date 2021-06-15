Jim Brunsden To Join FleishmanHillard EU Office In Brussels

BRUSSELS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, FleishmanHillard announced that Jim Brunsden will join its Brussels-EU office as a senior vice president, Financial Services, beginning 1 st July 2021.

Brunsden has worked as a journalist reporting on EU policy and politics for more than 15 years, most recently with the Financial Times and previously with Bloomberg News. His coverage included some of the most important debates and dossiers of the past decade such as the 2008 financial crash, the eurozone debt crisis and Brexit.

John Saunders, president and CEO, FleishmanHillard, said: "At FleishmanHillard we endeavour to look at the world around us with an analytical eye, to understand its developments and trends so we're able to guide our clients through them in the most informed and compelling way. Talent and expertise are critical to achieving this, and I have always considered these as our prime riches. Jim Brunsden will bring a unique perspective to our clients, to our Brussels office and to the whole network around the globe, and it will be precious."

Brunsden said: "It is a real honour to join this great team. I have come across FleishmanHillard's professionals oftenduring my career as a journalist, and I know this is the best place to open this new exciting chapter in my career. It is a new perspective on policymaking that I am keen to explore, moving from my previous position of reporter, commenting on and analysing EU policymaking, to that of consultant. I am looking forward to new challenges and supporting our clients."

